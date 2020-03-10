PACIFIC COUNTY — Cancellations and postponements of meetings and events are starting to stack up in Pacific County as residents heed official advice to practice “social distancing” to avoid spreading the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 illness.
On March 6 a man hospitalized in Clark County became the first confirmed Covid-19 patient in Southwest Washington. As of March 10, there were at least 24 deaths and 267 confirmed cases in Washington state. Nineteen of the deaths are associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland in King County. The number of confirmed cases statewide increased 65% between March 9 and March 10.
There have been no Covid-19 deaths or confirmed infections in Pacific County.
The Pacific County Democratic Crab Feed previously scheduled for this weekend has been canceled, with party officials hoping to reschedule it in May. The venerable gathering’s venue in South Bend’s Community Building normally packs attendees together in very tight quarters.
Democratic congressional candidate Carolyn Long’s campaign canceled a meet-and-greet at a private home on Willapa Bay that was set for March 13, and said it will discontinue such events for the next two weeks.
The Chinook Indian Nation on March 9 said it is canceling public events until further notice.
“It is evident that elders and individuals with underlying health conditions are most at risk. We ask that everyone please pay attention to our elders and work to avoid exposure to this virus,” the tribe said in a Facebook announcement. “Our elders are our culture keepers. We cannot afford to put them at risk. We hope to reduce exposure to the virus in the community until a vaccine is available.”
With a shared concept of protecting older state residents, on March 10 Gov. Jay Inslee announced new rules around nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They will remain in place through April 8.
“The risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19 appears to be higher in people 60 years or older and in those with chronic health conditions,” Inslee said. “And we know there is an increased risk among people while live in congregated settings, such as long-term care facilities. We need to protect our older adults, and these rules will help.”
Rules that went into effect:
• Visitors must be adults and the visit must take place in the resident’s room. This does not apply to end-of-life situations.
• All visitors must follow Covid-19 screening and follow reasonable precautionary measures. Precautionary measures include, but are not limited to, wearing personal protective equipment, social distancing, or visiting in designated locations.
• All visitors must sign into a visitor’s log. Owners and operators must retain that log for 30 days.
• Employees or volunteers must be screened for Covid-19 symptoms at the start of each shift.
• People who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and who test positive for Covid-19 must be isolated away from other people.
• Owners, operators, staff and volunteers are prohibited from disclosing protected and confidential health information, except as otherwise provided by law or with the resident’s consent.
In Clatsop County, a passenger cruise ship stop on March 31 by the Grand Princess has been canceled after a number of passengers were found to be infected before the ship docked in San Francisco last week. The virus is likely to wreak havoc with Astoria’s previously busy schedule of cruise ships.
The Columbia Forum event previously scheduled March 24 in Astoria, hosted by the Chinook Observer’s Matt Winters, has been canceled.
It would be advisable to check with organizers before showing up at any large gathering to make certain it is still going ahead.
Related news
The Washington Health Benefit Exchange on March 10 announced a limited-time special enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance. This special enrollment period, that runs through April 8, 2020, will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder.
Until April 8, individuals seeking a special enrollment must contact the Customer Support Center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855- 923-4633; TTY: 1-855-627-9604, or a local certified broker or navigator, request the SEP, and select a plan by April 8 for coverage start date beginning April 1, 2020. Language assistance and disability accommodations are provided at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.