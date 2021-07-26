PACIFIC COUNTY — Heat stress. Remember that phrase, because it could become one of the more significant impacts on Pacific County in 2021. Heatwaves this spring and summer have put our forest in a peculiar situation, and the next several months will determine how drastic impacts will be.
Anyone who has traveled on U.S. Highway 101 between South Bend and Naselle has witnessed firsthand the aftermath of the late June heatwave, where temperatures soared to over 110 degrees in multiple locations. What you see is heat stress and trees sustaining what most people thought only happened to humans — sunburns.
Grays Harbor College Forestry Co-Instructor Patrick Mahoney has been monitoring the impacts for the past several months. His program oversees a large forest near the Satsop Industrial Park outside of Elma. It’s this location that he will look to this fall to study what has happened and determine what the future may hold for the forests of Western Washington.
‘It’s complicated’
Local forests are a part of a continuing cycle of tree production that involves managing seedlings to mature forests in “stands” — areas that encompass trees that share similar characteristics. An example would be a recent clear cut where foresters have replanted for future harvest.
So far, foresters have found that recently planted stands have been the most affected because they haven’t developed robust root systems like older, more mature stands. A major contributing factor has been that the topsoil layer they are rooted in has dried up quickly from the extreme heat, degrading the ability of younger trees to absorb water, adding to more significant heat stress.
“For our mature forest, this event alone is not going to kill trees,” Mahoney said. “We will probably see some reduced growth, though. What happens when the temperature is this high is that in order to essentially continue pumping water through the entire plant, plants start transpiring quickly. When plants start transpiring more quickly, they are drawing more water out of the soil.
“Over a short period of time that might not have a huge impact — say a couple of weeks like we’ve had so far — that’s not overly concerning. It will slow down their growth, but it’s not going to kill them. The real question is how long this lasts, and the next three months will be the determining factor, and if it stays this hot, we will see some mortality, and it will be patchy,” Mahoney added.
If summer weather cools down, the damage to both young and mature forests could significantly decline, with minimal long-term impact, Mahoney suggests. However, the entire western U.S. is currently in the midst of a historic drought, with extended forecast outlooks providing dim hope for a shift in conditions and hopes of mercy diminishing.
Contingency plan included
Mahoney points out that trees planted within the past couple of years will suffer the most damage because their root depth is shallow, and the top layer of soil they are planted in is drying out quickly, and “don’t have any water accessible to them.” Some of the trees, also referred to as seedlings, have turned completely brown from the rough conditions. They have been the most noticeably affected by both heat and water stress.
“We might see higher rates of mortality in plantations that were planted the last year or two,” Mahoney said. “That’s where we probably will see more damage than in our mature stands [because] the trees that are more mature are established and will survive this. The young trees planted more recently are more likely to be killed outright from the heat stress.”
Although younger trees are expected to be the most affected, a contingency plan is included in managing stands. Stands are planted in 10-feet-by-10-feet square increments with 436 planted per acre, with management plans acknowledging there won’t be 100% maturity success.
“We are shooting for a target density of 300,” Mahoney said. “So we know that when we plant a stand in any given year that not 100% of the trees will survive. What it will come to is what that actual pattern looks like down on the ground. If you end up having large sections of a stand where all the seedlings were killed, probably a lot of companies will end up doing spot planting.”
Stands surveyed so far have shown moderate impacts from heat stress but no significant damage, with only a handful of seedlings per acre being severely damaged. As a result, for now Mahoney expects foresters will have to, at worst, spot plant an acre or so per stand.
“If it gets really bad and essentially an entire stand gets below stocking level, then you pretty much are starting over from scratch,” Mahoney said. “I think more likely what we will see is there will probably be a lot of stands that need to go back and have spot planting done, to replant seedlings where previous seedlings have died.”
Natural soil conditions in the stands can also impact the tree’s survival, such as if the soil depth is more shallow or less shaded being more impacted. The industry, according to Mahoney, uses the term “mosaic” to describe how natural patterns affect forests.
Burnt but still okay
The forest area between Bay Center and Naselle has been hit the hardest in Pacific County, and most travelers have noticed trees along US 101 with brown outer needles. The damage, while appearing concerning, is not a call to sound the alarm, according to Mahoney.
The most significantly damaged outer needles and branches have the most direct sunlight, and even though they were damaged, they don’t speak for the tree or stand’s overall health. The inner forest under the trees canopy was shaded during the heatwave and less impacted.
“The needles that are going to get damaged; most are going to be this year’s growth,” Mahoney said. “Most of our conifers around here, Douglas fir, they hold their needles for a couple of years. So when the buds break in the spring, you have a bright green new shoot that’s coming out of the tip of the branch. Those needles have not been hardened yet, and at this point in the year they are very soft, and they are very susceptible to things like heat and late frosts.”
While the trees along roadways look like a sign for dire times, it’s deceiving, Mahoney says, because just a short walk into the stand shows an entirely different story.
“[The trees] are showing some signs of some heat and water stress,” Mahoney said. “But when you walk into the stand, in the middle of the stand, the temperatures are cooler, and the humidity is higher, and the trees in the middle of that stand will likely be unaffected. Some of the newer growth this year gets a lot of damage, but those trees still have 90% of their foliage left. So they will be okay.”
Scientists will see this year’s impacts further down the road when trees are cut, and they can look at the tree rings for this year’s event. Mahoney expects they will discover smaller rings, “biomass” that will signal slowed growth due to the dry conditions and trees focusing more on “maintaining their survival” than growing.
Throughout history, tree rings have been used to provide historical data about climate conditions for past events, the same data Mahoney and others will look for from this year.
Weakened trees are vulnerable
Bark beetles have become a major pest in the western U.S. and have been directly linked to dying forests and a steady increase in severe wildfires. The most significant damage in Washington state occurs on the eastern side, but heat-stressed trees become more vulnerable and increase the chance for larger-scale damage.
“When a tree is heat stressed, and its water is limited, that tree is essentially more susceptible to insects and diseases because the tree’s defense mechanism is essentially sap,” Mahoney said. “When an insect, say a bark beetle, enters a tree, it creates an opening, and what the tree does to protect itself is oozes sap out, and that pushes the insect back out.
“But if the tree is really water-stressed, it won’t have as much sap flow in the cambium or in the sapwood, so they are less able to defend themselves. What beetles, like mountain pine beetles, do is when a beetle finds a tree that is essentially weakened, it sends out pheromones that attract other beetles to those trees. On the West Coast, our only real main insect of concern is Douglas fir bark beetle.”
Douglas fir bark beetles are far less invasive than other bark beetles, according to Mahoney, and will typically “only kill an acre or two of trees in a bad outbreak,” causing a lot less damage and forest impacts when compared to others. The southern pine beetle has been known to impact thousands of acres of forests.
Even though bark beetles are a pest, Mahoney adds that they are native and, in ways, play a vital part in the natural cycle of nature. Over history, attempts have been made to eradicate them, and he also adds that those attempts have largely failed and calls it “trying to push a rope uphill.”
Logging industry most at riskDuring the summer months, logging operations shift from “cold decking,” or stacking logging landings and slowly shipping logs out, to what Mahoney describes as “hot decking,” where recently fallen timber is delimbed, processed, and trucked off the landings as fast as possible to combat potential beetle infestations.“Douglas fir bark beetles in particular love to get into freshly fallen trees, if we leave those trees on the ground too long or in a deck for a long period of time,” Mahoney said. “With this kind of heat stress, we are almost certain to get beetles in them, and that can, of course, lead to infestation into nearby stands, and it can also decrease the value of the wood at the mill.”
Douglas fir bark beetles cannot fly extended distances, which causes localized infestations to be more severe. The best way for the industry to combat the issue this year is to process and move fallen lumber quickly so that the beetles can’t establish themselves in an area. If they do, one of the only solutions is to clear-cut the area and wipe out the infestation before they can take hold.
“The beetle is looking for a tree that is weak,” Mahoney said. “The adult beetle enters the bark and they kind of chew their way through the cambium, and they create what we call ‘galleries,’ and that’s where they lay their eggs and those eggs hatch into larvae which then feed on the cambium, and they eventually mature into adults and exit the tree and go to an adjacent tree.”
The industry expects to see sporadic sections, between a half-acre to one acre, of some stands impacted by the beetles by hot decking; they expect the impacts to remain mild. The worst is expected in areas most affected by heat stress. The best medicine and prevention, according to Mahoney, is early detection.
Early heat and low water levels
Tree damage isn’t the only major concern for the Pacific Northwest, as the salmon fishery is extremely vulnerable to extreme weather and, more notable, intense heat that impacts spawning grounds.
“The real concerning thing with having this heat this early is that we are melting through our snowpack much more quickly than we normally would,” Mahoney said. “We are drying soil earlier in the year than we normally would, and streams are also being affected by this. I think we might see a lot of impacts, especially in our smaller streams on fish populations this year.”
Salmon species are highly affected by their habitat, and as streams run lower they create more hurdles for spawning returns, higher water temperatures and lower oxygen levels. The habitat changes lead to higher than normal mortality rates, and the impacts have been increasing in Pacific County waters over the past few years.
“They are not able to lay their eggs and spawn successfully,” Mahoney said. “So we might see some dramatic impacts in the fisheries from this if the weather continues to be hot and the streams are not able to get cool water. That’s concerning too because, of course, our salmon and steelhead runs aren’t coming for another couple more months. So if the snowpack is completely melted by the time the salmon arrive, water levels will be low, and stream temperatures will then be higher.”
In Pacific County, timber sales are one of the top sources of revenue and create hundreds of jobs. However, the salmon and steelhead fisheries play another vital role in revenue and sustainability and, according to Mahoney, it may be the most affected by this year’s heatwave.
“[The potential salmon and steelhead impact] in some ways is more concerning to me than tree mortality,” Mahoney said. “I don’t think, as I’ve said, that the heat alone is going to kill the trees. What is concerning is the potential for it to make them more susceptible to disease, [insects] and especially wildfire.”
2020 was a challenging year for salmon and steelhead populations in Pacific County. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife reported higher than normal mortality rates than previous years and resulted in closures to limit impacts with vulnerable fish.
Increased wildfire threat
Wildfires have already erupted across the western U.S., with large fires engulfing hundreds of thousands of timberlands in Washington, Oregon and California. The extreme drought conditions prompted the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to close down all public land on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains earlier this month, and the risk for closures on the western side is increasing.
“Where wildfire could be a bigger concern with this is, is that if our understory brush is dried and if the top layer of soil is dry, that fire is going to be able to move more easily through the understory,” Mahoney said. “If the trees are also dry, it makes it more possible for that fire to jump into the canopy.”
Fires that can make it to the upper canopy of trees often create larger, more impactful fires because they are much more easily spread. Embers from trees, especially up in the canopy, can travel miles away and spark what’s known as “spot fires.”
“When a fire moves through the understory of a forest, that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Mahoney said. “As long as it’s not killing mature trees, there are a lot of benefits of having a fire in our forests, but in this kind of weather there is an extreme potential for those fires to jump into the canopy and, at that point, they are killing trees and they are no longer beneficial.”
The wildfire season thus far is already extreme on the eastern side of the state, and the fire weather was recently upgraded from moderate to high on the western side, including Pacific County. Most outside burning has been banned by counties around the state and only allowed under specific conditions that include an approved fire pit a maximum of three feet wide.
“If a large fire were to start now in the west,” Mahoney said, “it would be very difficult to stop because it’s so dry and because we don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months that creates the potential for fires to burn for two or three months before being contained. When fires happen later in the season, August or September, they can be really hot and intense, but we know that those fall rains are coming by October.”
“If a fire happens now, it could burn through the rest of the month, through August and through September and we might be battling it all the way until October, and it’s going to cover a lot more area and do a lot more damage in that case,” Mahoney said.
Forest are OK, as of now
Even though the effects of the heatwave and subsequent drought are visible everywhere, Mahoney points out that the forests are OK, at least as of right now. The situation can change if the drought continues through the early fall, but as the story often goes in the Evergreen State, it can vary in seconds. The weather, that is.
“The things we are dealing with right now with increased heat and decreased humidity, we don’t have any rainfall in the forecast, and we haven’t really had any rain for quite a few weeks now,” Mahoney said. “These are unusual weather events, but we deal with things like this every year on smaller scales.”
“So this year, we need to be a little more aware, a little more attentive, but it’s not like an industry-level panic event. I think that as far as the industry is concerned, I think most people are more worried about the fire season than tree mortality from heat itself,” Mahoney added.
If soil conditions deteriorate, Mahoney expects to see some loss of fungi, bacteria, and macroinvertebrates that live in the topsoil layers of the forests. They are part of the natural forest ecosystem and, without them, the soil will not be converted into nutrient-rich soil.
“We may see some longer-lasting impacts ecosystem-wide from this that might not immediately relate to tree mortality,” Mahoney said. “But in the long run, we might see some long-term damage to our soil.
“If the weather gives us a turn and we kind of go back to a little wetter and little bit cooler conditions like we would normally have, I think at the end of the day, this won’t be that big of an impact, but if it stays dry like this we will definitely see some impacts across the West and across the country,” Mahoney added.
Once fall weather arrives, Mahoney and other forestry professionals will be surveying this year’s heatwave damage. They expect it will take several years to learn the exact impact and how it will affect the forest lands further down the road.
The National Weather Service hasn’t been able to locate historical temperature data for Pacific County, but it’s believed the high temperature of 113° in Raymond on June 27 was the highest ever recorded in the county.
