PACIFIC COUNTY — The covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on life in Pacific County, from work to school. It has also exacerbated the problems of systems that were already struggling, not least of which is local foster care.
The pandemic opened the door for a slew of new challenges for foster care in Pacific County last year, which saw a reduction of available foster care homes compared to recent years. There were 16 foster care homes in the county in 2020, down 20% from the previous year.
Dependency Court stalled
The Pacific County Dependency Court has not been hearing trials since the pandemic began, according to Nancy Gutierrez, Deputy Communications Director for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families. The decision not to hold trials, Gutierrez said, “has greatly impacted permanency for our children” in the area.
As it stands, there were 36 Pacific County children in foster care as of last week, a notable decrease from the same point in time in previous years. There were 42 children in foster care in the county in 2020, and 44 children in 2019.
Gutierrez said that more than 40% of Pacific County children end up being placed in homes outside of the county, and about one-third of those children are residing with an out-of-county relative. In all, about 60% of local foster children are placed with a relative or other suitable adults.
In Pacific County and across the state, Gutierrez said DCYF is seeing a reduction in the number of foster homes that are willing to bring children under their roof, due to concerns over covid-19. In turn, this has made it more difficult to place children with foster families. Current foster parents and kinship caregivers have had to adapt to numerous challenges, she said, including personal protective equipment and virtual family time.
Abuse less visible
The state has also seen a steep drop-off in the number of child abuse reports, Gutierrez said. But she cautioned that the decline of more than 40% in reports has been greatly affected by children not having access to mandatory reporters during the pandemic, and is a trend that has been seen in other states as well.
“A decrease in reports during this time does not necessarily mean there is nothing to report,” Gutierrez said.
In response to the loss of access to mandatory reporters for foster children, DCYF launched a campaign last year to encourage people to report any child abuse or neglect they witness by calling local intake offices, which for Pacific County is Region 6, 1-866-764-2233.
The campaign also seeks to identify potential signs of child abuse or neglect. Among children, potential signs include: showing sudden changes in behavior or school performance; is overly compliant, passive or withdrawn; is always watchful; lacking adult supervision; and comes to school or other activities early, stays late and doesn’t want to go home. More information can be found at https://dcyf.wa.gov/safety/what-is-abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.