PACIFIC COUNTY — Most highways in Pacific County are still impacted to some extent by Thursday's flooding. In addition, caution is warranted on many county roads and local streets, where standing water is likely and road surfaces may have been damaged.
In western Wahkiakum County, nearly all county roads in the vicinity of Rosburg are likely to remain impassible into the weekend as the Grays River returns to its banks after a major flood.
Here is a 7:45 a.m. Friday update on major routes:
US 101 Southbound
Description: Slide on US 101 southbound at milepost 49.5 near Stuart Slough. One lane is partially closed, use caution in the area, beginning at 5:27 am on January 7, 2022 until further notice.
US 101 Southbound
Description: Water Over Roadway, southbound lane on US 101 north of Bone River near milepost 46.5 beginning at 7:27 pm on January 6, 2022 until further notice. The southbound lane is closed.
SR 401 Both Directions
Description: Beginning on Thursday, April 15, 2021, until further notice: a single lane remains closed on SR 401, due to roadway settlement caused by heavy rain. Travelers will be shifted to use a single lane bypass road, with temporary signals alternating traffic on either side.
SR 4 Both Directions
Description: SR 4 is closed both directions from milepost 13.8 near Seal River Road to milepost 12.9 near Raistakka Road, due to water over the roadway, beginning at 5:33 am on January 7, 2022 until further notice.
SR 6 Both Directions
Description: Closure due to Water Over Roadway on SR 6 both directions at milepost 6.5 near Bullard Avenue beginning at 7:58 pm on January 6, 2022 until further notice.
SR 6 Both Directions
Description: Closure on SR 6 both directions from milepost 3 near Lignoski Road to milepost 3.5 near Hunt Clubb Road beginning at 2:52 am on January 7, 2022 until further notice. Use alternative route.
SR 105 Both Directions
Description: a slide has SR 105 closed in both directions from milepost 9 to milepost 8, beginning at 11:24 am on January 6, 2022 until further notice.
