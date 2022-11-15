Listings

The number of active residential listings is up in the 26-county region — including Pacific County — represented by Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

 Northwest Multiple Listing Service

LONG BEACH — Pacific County home prices were down a little in October, continuing a trend that began late this summer as mortgage rates tilted sharply upward. The number of sales in the county took a steep downward dip last month.

The county’s median price — meaning half sold for more and half for less — was $310,000, a drop of 3.1% compared to October 2021. The decline was steeper compared to this September, down 9.7% from a median of $340,000, according to statistical reporting by Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

