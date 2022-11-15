LONG BEACH — Pacific County home prices were down a little in October, continuing a trend that began late this summer as mortgage rates tilted sharply upward. The number of sales in the county took a steep downward dip last month.
The county’s median price — meaning half sold for more and half for less — was $310,000, a drop of 3.1% compared to October 2021. The decline was steeper compared to this September, down 9.7% from a median of $340,000, according to statistical reporting by Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
There were 41 sales countywide this October compared to 59 in October 2021, a 30.5% decline. Pending sales — meaning a mutual offer and acceptance — totaled 49 last month, 34% fewer than the previous October. Active listings totaled 163 as the month ended, 87.4% more than the year before. The county’s available for-sale inventory was 4 months, meaning it would take that long to sell everything available if no new listings were added.
South county saw a 3.5% slump in house prices to a median of $318,500, from $330,000 in October 2021, but this was better than the 9% slide in September.
In addition, three peninsula condos sold for a median of $45,000, compared to last year when one sold for $90,000.
Results were mixed in Raymond and South Bend, the county’s second and third largest housing markets. Three Raymond houses sold for a median of $249,000, up from $226,000 the year before. Two houses in South Bend sold for a median of $274,500, a big drop from the two that sold for an average of $478,450 in October 2021.
The county’s overall mean average home price was $376,421 in October, down from $384,195 in September. It remained the second most affordable in western Washington, besting only $335,485 in neighboring Grays Harbor County. The average in the entire 26-county NWMLS region, which includes part of lower-priced Eastern Washington, was $724,761 in October and the median price was $595,000.
Regional analysis
“Buyers are benefiting from more choices in inventory and less competition, while sellers are more negotiable when it comes to contingencies,” reported NWMLS director Meredith Hansen. Pacific was one of nine out of 26 NWMLS counties with a price drop.
NWMLS director Jeff Pust said, “There is no doubt the market has changed with higher interest rates being the main culprit.” He acknowledged some buyers are waiting to see if rates and home prices drop. “My fear is that buyers who take this approach may miss out on the perfect home as some fantastic properties have come on the market that have sellers who are determined to sell and move on,” added Pust, the owner/designated broker at Van Dorm Realty, Inc., in Olympia.
“Even with more choice on the market than we’ve seen in several years, pending sales fell last month,” remarked Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate. “The cause is almost certainly rising mortgage rates, which rose from 6.65% early in the month and ended above 7.1%; this is clearly having an impact on buyers,” he added. Rates have again fallen below 7% in recent days.
Gardner believes many buyers may remain sidelined until mortgage rates stabilize, but added he had “bad news for those buyers who are sitting on the fence waiting for home prices to implode.” He expects regional home values will turn modestly negative in 2023, but said, “those who hope to pick up a home ‘on the cheap’ are likely in for a long wait.”
