OLYMPIA — WashingtonVotes.org has released its annual Missed Votes Report, which compiles the votes by lawmakers on recorded roll calls during the 2019 Regular Session of the Legislature.
In the local 19th Legislative District, Sen. Dean Takko missed 14 votes, while Reps. Brian Blake and Jim Walsh each missed 11.
This year’s scheduled 105-day session ended just before midnight Sunday, April 28, following marathon floor sessions and passage of key tax and spending measures over the weekend. It is the first time in ten years that an odd-year budget-writing session has finished on time.
WashingtonVotes.org has provided access to objective descriptions of bills, amendments and votes of the Washington State Legislature since 2002. In addition, the website provides regular news updates to subscribers and website users, as well as a weekly roll call report to media outlets statewide. Currently, the site has more than 6,500 active subscribers.
2019 Regular Session Quick Facts
• Bills introduced: 2,278
• Bills passed by the Legislature: 485
• Recorded Roll Calls on passage of bills in the House: 691
• Recorded Roll Calls on passage of bills in the Senate: 737
• Legislators with no missed votes: 56 (46 House Members; 10 Senators)
• Legislators with more than 100 missed votes: 5 (2 House Members; 3 Senators)
According to WashingtonVotes director Franz W. Gregory, state lawmakers worked at a brisk pace during this 105 day-session, taking a total of 1,428 recorded roll calls and passing 485 bills. By comparison, they took 1,167 roll calls and passed 339 bills during the comparable 105-day Regular Session in 2017. The totals for the 193 days of regular and special sessions during all of 2017 was 1,394 roll calls and 377 bills passed.
The ten-year average for bills passed, according to statistical reports by the Legislative Information Center, is 427 bills in odd years, and 292 bills in even years.
In releasing the Missed Vote Report, Gregory pointed out that “There are many reasons why legislators miss votes, such as civic or professional obligations, legislative negotiations, and medical and family emergencies.” He added that WashingtonVotes.org contacted the legislators who missed the most votes and gave them an opportunity to comment on their record. In Southwest Washington, Sen. Tim Sheldon said, "I missed several votes due to medical issues. I also travelled several days to San Antonio,Texas to attend my nephew’s graduation as a Navy corpsman at Fort Sam Houston. Other votes that I missed were for family reasons. If you check my record over 29 years, probably this year I missed more votes than I have in all that time. I still represented my district with the utmost care."
WashingtonVotes.org’s real-time Missed Votes database is also accessible by clicking “Missed Votes” under the Special Reports feature on the WashingtonVotes.org Home Page. Tallies are available for every session back to 2002 by changing the date range at the top of the page. Individual lawmakers’ records can be accessed by clicking on a member’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.