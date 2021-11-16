PACIFIC COUNTY — Two of Pacific County’s five law enforcement agencies — South Bend and Raymond — have outfitted their officers with Axon body cameras.
According to Long Beach Police Department Chief Flint Wright, his agency will follow suit within the next couple of months.
“We don’t know the details yet, but it will be very soon after the first of the year with the new budget,” Wright said. “Casey Meling is putting together the information, and we will be picking a company soon, like this week possibly.”
Once outfitted, the agency will join the Raymond (RPD) and South Bend Police Departments (SBPD), which outfitted their officers in September.
The move is in response to state police-reform laws that went into effect earlier this year.
Under the reforms, officers are mandated to audio record interviews with minors and while questioning felony investigation suspects.
Both RPD Chief Chuck Spoor and SBPD Chief Lucas Stigall believe the devices will become priceless tools to officers during investigations.
They also add that the devices can hold officers accountable for their actions or clear them of wrongdoing.
Fail-safes
The devices are about the size of a cell phone, and officers can manually activate their cameras, which will include a 30-second pre-activation buffer video recording since the device is always on.
The devices also have additional fail-safes that work in conjunction with their operation.
According to Stigall, each officer has a sensor on their department-issued pistol holsters that detects when an officer draws their firearm and activates the camera via Bluetooth. The fail-safe helps account for times when officers don’t have enough time to hit the record button.
“If someone deploys or fires their taser, it will activate the camera,” Spoor said. “If someone draws their gun, it activates the camera.”
“Also, say we have two Raymond and two South Bend officers on a scene, and one of the officers draws their weapon; it activates every camera within a Bluetooth radius,” he and Stigall added.
The universal capability to activate cameras between both departments was a significant reason why they both chose to go with Axon body cameras, according to Stigall, who also added his department has another fail-safe.
“There’s a little deal we installed in our cars that as soon as emergency lights get activated, it sends a Bluetooth signal to the camera to turn it on,” he said.
Each camera is able to capture a 180-degree view and record each incident or call over an officer’s entire shift.
Tedious process for public records
One of the major concerns when the departments began using the cameras was if they would be bombarded with public records requests.
However, the Washington State Legislature has tightened down on body camera public records requests and for the most part, requests can only be made by involved parties as outlined in the state statute.
Each video recording and subsequent audio has to go through a lengthy and time-consuming editing and redaction process under Washington state law to protect individual rights, including the identity of victims and the inside of households.
Stigall recently went through a seven-minute clip of an incident, and the process took him well over an hour. He and Spoor add that it’s not unusual for an incident to last an hour or more and involve multiple officers.
“The redaction [process] is going to be a headache, but we will work through it,” he said.
Extensive storage
Both agencies have storage agreements with Evidence.com to hold and save all their body camera footage for as long as state statutes require, which is at least 60 days for most incidents and longer for ones that are working through the justice system.
“The officers, when they get done [either with the call or at the end of their shift] they go on their work phone and tag the video,” Spoor said. “So they will tag it with the case number and what type of call.”
The system has around 15 categories, and each has its specific retention time requirement, such as a traffic stop for 60 days.
The video and audio recordings can easily be shared securely with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and even defense counsel for court cases.
High price, but worth it
So far, the response from officers and the agencies has been that the new technology has proven to be of added benefit, including the investigation of an accidental shooting in Raymond, where officers were able to review footage to aid in the investigation.
Spoor mentions that the devices can provide investigations with an added level of perspective and officers and their supervisors the ability to review footage to conduct more thorough reports.
“It’s not a 100% fail-safe, and there is stuff, and it’s electronic, so you are only going to get so much on there,” Spoor said. “I think it will be beneficial, and it will be beneficial on both sides for citizens, too, if an officer acted inappropriately.”
The body cameras come with hefty costs, with Raymond paying about $80,000 for five years of body camera coverage and South Bend paying roughly $53,000 for the same time frame.
The package deals differ in some ways, but South Bend’s Stigall noted his includes all taser supplies, because Taser and Axon are owned under Axon Enterprises Inc.
“That for me a big part of why I chose Axon is because I didn’t have to separate my taser orders anymore, and it was all-inclusive for a taser, one subscription of the bodycams, and it includes our [taser] training cartridges,” he said. “So there are no more incurred costs with the taser stuff anymore.”
