A worker wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant along a path in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. Wuhan is at the center of a deadly viral outbreak. Authorities are still trying to better understand the new virus. It is from the coronavirus family, which also can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS. In the U.S., officials on the Columbia River are planning what to do if coronavirus sufferers arrive on incoming ships.