ASTORIA — With an eye toward international ships that routinely cross the Pacific between Asia and Columbia River ports, some localities are actively considering what to do if a sometimes-deadly new infection arrives here.
Clatsop County said in a Feb. 21 press release that its personnel are monitoring the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, including the potential risk from maritime activity, in cooperation with state and federal partners.
The steps being taken are in some ways reminiscent of measures from a century ago, when ailing passengers and crew aboard arriving vessels were subjected to quarantine at a federal hospital in Knappton, Washington, across from Astoria.
Both the Clatsop County Public Health Department and Emergency Management Division have reviewed the Maritime Communicable Disease Response Plan, or “sick ship” standard operating procedures, which are aimed at preventing the introduction, transmission or spread of communicable diseases from a passenger or crew member with a diagnosed or suspected infectious disease onboard a vessel.
The Maritime Communicable Disease Response Plan spells out the respective duties of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Oregon Health Authority, local public health department and local healthcare facilities in identifying and handling persons who may be carrying a communicable illness.
Under the plan, all ships destined for U.S. ports are required by law to report to the nearest CDC station about any person on board displaying one or more of several symptoms. CDC personnel then lead the response investigation. Coast Guard crews based in Ilwaco, Astoria and Warrenton normally are the first responders when an incoming vessel reports an individual with a serious ailment or injury.
As the lead local communicable disease authority, the Clatsop County Public Health Department works closely with local hospitals, clinics and medical providers, who are required by law to report cases of communicable diseases — those conditions that can be spread to others through air, touch, or contact with contaminated body fluids.
People infected with coronavirus report mild to severe respiratory illness much like the common cold with symptoms including fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Symptoms usually start 2-14 days after exposure. Infection with the coronavirus may lead to more severe respiratory illness like bronchitis or pneumonia which can be life-threatening for some people. People at highest risk for life-threatening complications include infants, the elderly, people who already have other cardiopulmonary disease, and those with weakened immune systems.
If you are experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) and you have reason to believe you may have been exposed to the coronavirus (through recent travel or through contact with someone infected with coronavirus) you should call your healthcare provider. Your provider will work with local public health departments and the CDC to determine if any additional testing is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.