Trumpeter swans like these on Ilwco’s Black Lake are among our area’s spectacular wildlife, which are one of biggest visitor attractions. A variety of local entities, including Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, will benefit from Washington Department of Commerce grants.
PACIFIC COUNTY — Ten local organizations earlier this month cumulatively were awarded nearly $100,000 in relief funds as part of a state program aimed at providing support for community festivals, events and celebrations.
The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Washington Festivals and Events Association and ArtsWA, doled out $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants to 284 applicants statewide. The funds were targeted for organizations located in communities with populations under 100,000.
Ten of those successful applicants were Pacific County-based organizations that were cumulatively awarded $94,424. These include: Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Friends of Chinook School, Finnish American Folk Festival, Long Beach Merchants Association, Pacific County Fair, Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, World Kite Museum & Hall of Fame, Ilwaco Merchants Association, Tokeland Hotel & Restaurant, and Willapa Harbor Festival.
The grants can be used to help restart festivals and events that were suspended the past two years due to the pandemic, or to help stabilize depleted budgets. With the funds, recipients can place deposits on infrastructure — such as security, temporary fencing, staging, lights and sound equipment — as well as staff and labor costs.
This state program was made possible through a tourism relief grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The program’s goals are to increase business revenues in affected communities, provide opportunities for entertainers and artisans who depend on these events for their income, and preserve the vibrancy, diversity and growth of events that celebrate an area’s arts, history and culture.
“Festivals and events are important to a community’s sense of place. They bring residents together and visitors from out of town,” said state Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a news release. “Many of these celebrations also support other causes, from local food banks to college scholarship programs. They are an essential part of Commerce’s mission of strengthening communities and growing Washington’s economy.”
