Swans

Trumpeter swans like these on Ilwco’s Black Lake are among our area’s spectacular wildlife, which are one of biggest visitor attractions. A variety of local entities, including Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, will benefit from Washington Department of Commerce grants.

 Joe Paliani photo

PACIFIC COUNTY — Ten local organizations earlier this month cumulatively were awarded nearly $100,000 in relief funds as part of a state program aimed at providing support for community festivals, events and celebrations.

The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Washington Festivals and Events Association and ArtsWA, doled out $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants to 284 applicants statewide. The funds were targeted for organizations located in communities with populations under 100,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.