PACIFIC COUNTY — Local giving to federal political candidates and causes during the 2021-22 midterm election cycle has already neared $450,000, and could eclipse $500,000 before year’s end.
According to data submitted by candidates and political action committees (PACs) to the Federal Election Commission last month, at least 780 Pacific County residents donated more than $440,000 to candidates and PACs through Sept. 30. And with figures for October — the biggest giving month of the two-year cycle, as campaigns enter the final stretch — not being fully disclosed until early 2023, that total could easily surpass half a million dollars.
Peninsula donationsOf the total amount that has been disclosed thus far for Pacific County, some 60% — about $265,000 — has come from peninsula residents, even as the peninsula holds about half of the county population.
About 500 peninsula residents have made at least one contribution to a federal candidate or PAC, with the average donor making about 20 contributions. With roughly 10,000 contributions, the average contribution totaled around $26.50; individual contributions vary from a couple of bucks to several thousand dollars.
Overall, about 55% of the total amount given by peninsula residents has gone to Democratic candidates and PACs that support Democrats or liberal causes. Of the 500 peninsula donors, about 350 — 70% — supported Democratic groups, accounting for more than 75% of the total contributions made. The average contribution totaled $19.
About 40% of the peninsula’s total — nearly $105,000 — went toward Republican candidates and PACs supporting Republican or conservative causes. Some 145 peninsula residents gave to Republican groups, with their average contribution totaling about $49.
The remaining 5% of peninsula donations went to third-party candidates or, more often, PACs that gave to both Democratic and Republican candidates. Many of the donations were to PACs formed by the donor’s employer — such as Pacific Seafood — or to business industries and trade associations, like a pharmacists association and a group representing community banks.
Perez, Kent updateIn mandatory pre-general election filings last week, the campaigns in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District continued to bring in the dough — albeit at much different magnitudes.
The campaign for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, the Democrat, reported raising about $865,000 from Oct. 1-19, while the campaign for Joe Kent, the Republican, brought in just more than $220,000 over that same period.
The vast majority of each candidate’s haul came from individuals donating to their campaign, but PACs and the campaigns of other candidates also continued to make contributions. Nearly 6% of Perez’s total — nearly $49,000 — came from PACs and campaigns, while those contributions made up just over 10% — $22,500 — of Kent’s total.
In October, Perez’s campaign has received donations from PACs or campaigns associated with House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, abortion rights group Washington Women For Choice, the National Education Association, the campaign finance reform group End Citizens United, Rep. Barbara Lee of California, United Auto Workers, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
Over the same span, Kent’s campaign has received contributions from PACs or campaigns affiliated with Gun Owners of America, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Clark County Republican Party, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the libertarian-minded Republican Liberty Caucus, ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, the anti-union National Right to Work Committee, and Rep. Darrell Issa of California.
Outside spending groups are also continuing to, well, spend in the contest as Election Day nears.
The most notable new spender in the contest is House Majority PAC, the super PAC for House Democrats. The PAC is putting about $150,000 toward a television ad opposing Kent. The ad highlights Perez’s background as an auto repair shop owner and calls her an “independent voice,” while calling Kent a “far-right extremist” and playing a clip from an interview where Kent said he supported a national abortion ban.
Other groups that have spent on behalf of Perez in the past week include: Together For Progress, the Fuse Washington-backed group, which spent $58,050 on cable and digital ads in support of Perez and $112,800 on ads opposing Kent; Planned Parenthood spent about $53,700 on canvassing and phone banking in support of Perez and against Kent; and women’s advocacy group MomsRising, which spent $7,500 on digital advertising in support of Perez.
Spenders on Kent’s behalf include: Protect Freedom PAC, the Sen. Rand Paul-affiliated super PAC, which spent about $51,000 on direct mail in support of Kent; SEAL PAC, which backs conservative veteran candidates, spent $10,000 on digital advertising in support of Kent, a U.S. Army veteran; National Right to Life chipped in $3,165 on direct mail in support of Kent; and Gun Owners of America, which contributed $2,500 on Facebook ads in support of Kent.
