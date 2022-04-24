PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Pacific County remained largely unchanged in March, with jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry continuing to rise as the peninsula’s tourism season springs into life.
According to preliminary monthly data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department last week, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.9% in March — up slightly from the revised 7.6% rate for February and down from 9.1% a year ago. Pacific County was tied for the third-highest unemployment rate in the state.
All in all, around 5,950 people were estimated to be employed in nonfarm jobs in the county in March, the highest raw figure for the month since March 2008 — just before the onset of the Great Recession.
About 1,080 of those jobs — 18.2% — were estimated to be in the leisure and hospitality industry, trailing only government jobs as the biggest source of employment in Pacific County. The number of people employed in the industry, which relies heavily on tourism, was up 8% from February’s total and a massive 42.1% from last March. It’s the largest number of people employed in the industry in any March since at least 2000 in the county.
Busy tourism season expectedThose numbers, along with several other factors, are why ESD regional economist Jim Vleming expects 2022 to be another robust year for tourism in the county and on the peninsula — weather permitting — following up on a record-breaking 2021.
The 1,080 people employed in the industry in March are already near the peak employment numbers from last summer. Leisure and hospitality employment hit 1,110 workers in August, and 1,090 in both July and September.
While those are solid job figures historically, hiring from restaurants and other tourism-reliant businesses struggled to keep up with the overwhelming demand from consumers last summer, leading to acute labor shortages that led to some businesses cutting back on both their hours of operation and the number of days that they were open during the week.
“The big challenge is going to be seeing if we can fill all of those leisure and hospitality jobs come summer,” Vleming said, adding that he thought local businesses learned lessons from last summer’s struggles and will be better equipped this time around. “I think the demand is going to be crazy as we head further into summer, so I think those [employment] numbers are going to go up from where they were last summer.”
After the number of people traveling via airplanes was severely curtailed in the first two years of the pandemic, air travel this spring is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. For the week of April 17-23, the number of people who crossed Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at airports in the U.S. last week was 90.5% of 2019’s level for that same week. The travel figures for 2021 and 2020 were at 57.8% and 4.5% of 2019’s level, respectively.
While air travel is demonstrably up from the previous two years, Vleming believes that the peninsula will continue to be a hot destination for people living in the Pacific Northwest. He also thinks that many people will continue to prefer taking more regional vacations, rather than flying to the likes of California, Florida, Mexico and other globally popular vacation spots.
“One thing that’s working in the local travel favor is the fact that airfare has certainly gone up over the last year,” Vleming said. “Air travel isn’t quite the bargain it was last year at this time, so I think [travel] will be more localized again this summer, and I would expect it to be just as good — if not better — than last summer was.”
Even the higher gas prices that are currently being seen in the region may end up helping local tourism efforts more than hurting it, Vleming contended.
“I think that regional travel is still going to be a big thing this summer, even though gas prices are definitely up,” Vleming said. “People, instead of taking that roadtrip to California or Arizona or Montana or something like that, they’re probably gonna stay closer, would be my guess … I think when you’re talking about people with a limited amount of time and a limited budget, they’re gonna probably want to stay close to home.”
