PACIFIC COUNTY — With less than a week until ballots must be returned for the Aug. 2 primary election, voter turnout in Pacific County is among the highest in the state.
As of July 25, the Washington Secretary of State’s office reported that 19.1% of the 16,724 ballots mailed out to county voters earlier this month have already been returned. That figure ranks fourth in the state, trailing only Lincoln, Columbia and Garfield counties — three of the least populated counties in the state.
Statewide, the turnout rate as of July 25 sat at 10.5%. In the 2018 primary election, county voter turnout was 56.2% and statewide turnout was 40.8%.
The high turnout rate comes even as there are no contested county races on the primary ballot — and there will only be one, a race for a PUD No. 2 Commissioner seat, on the general election ballot.
But there are other contested races in the primary for local voters to weigh in on, including one of the 19th Legislative District state Rep. contests, a congressional race that has drawn national attention, a U.S. Senate contest with 18 candidates, and a Secretary of State race that will decide who — among other duties — will oversee Washington’s elections for the next two years.
Ballots can be accepted at drop boxes until 8 p.m. on Election Day, while ballots that are returned in the mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 2 — meaning they must be dropped off no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Drop boxes located throughout the county have 24-hour accessibility. On the peninsula, drop boxes are located at the county annex building at 7013 Sandridge Rd. and at the Ocean Park Senior Center at 21603 O Lane.
The last day for in-person registration is 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. To register in-person, visit the county auditor’s office at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend.
