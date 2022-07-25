Patty Murray

Long-time U.S. Sen. Patty Murray faces a host of challegers in the Aug. 2 primary election that determines which top two advance to the November general election.

PACIFIC COUNTY — With less than a week until ballots must be returned for the Aug. 2 primary election, voter turnout in Pacific County is among the highest in the state.

As of July 25, the Washington Secretary of State’s office reported that 19.1% of the 16,724 ballots mailed out to county voters earlier this month have already been returned. That figure ranks fourth in the state, trailing only Lincoln, Columbia and Garfield counties — three of the least populated counties in the state.

