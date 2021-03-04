DEEP RIVER — Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, a truck carrying a load of hemlock logs tipped over on State Route 4 just east of the old Deep River sorting yard. The accident spewed logs down the hillside near the river and partially blocked the east bound lane.
The truck belonging to Colburn Incorporated out of Raymond, was being driven by Colton Church, who has been working as a log truck driver after receiving his CDL in October 2020.
According to Church, he was coming into the sharp left-hand turn known locally as Swensen’s corner and the nose of truck hit the guard rail. He said he could feel the load going over. Luckily for Church, it was a slow roll onto its side and, while the guard rail crushed in the roof of the cab, it held the truck from going down into the ravine. Church was able to roll down the driver side window and managed to extricate himself from the cab.
Passersby stopped to render assistance and call 911 to report the wreck. When first responders arrived, Church indicated he was unhurt and declined to be taken to a medical facility.
