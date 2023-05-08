LONG BEACH — Councilors formally approved new fees for vacation rentals and businesses in Long Beach last week, as the city aims to beef up its code enforcement efforts.
At its regularly scheduled May 1 meeting, the Long Beach City Council unanimously signed off on a resolution establishing a flat annual inspection fee for vacation rentals and an hourly inspection fee for businesses. The council also OK’d a $25 bump to the city’s annual business license fee, from $125 to $150 — the first time the fee has been altered since the late 1980s.
The city had been expected to set an inspection fee for vacation rentals since last November, when the council overhauled the section of its zoning code that regulates the use of vacation rentals. One of those changes included a mandatory operation and maintenance inspection that must take place before an initial application to register a property as a vacation rental can be submitted, as well as a fire and life safety inspection — conducted by the city — that must take place before the initial permit has been issued and then occur annually.
After discussing code enforcement and the inspections at a workshop in April, the council set the annual fire and life safety inspection fee for vacation rentals at $600 last week, while the rate for annual inspections at all other businesses was set at $60 an hour. Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said that the inspections on vacation rentals will be more detailed than for other businesses, and that the frequency of inspections could be adjusted after the first couple of years.
“I’m hoping that we’re gonna find out in this first year, or the first two years, that these things don’t change very much,” Glasson said. “Once they’re established, they’re established and that’s it. I think we can adjust from there, but this first year I want to make sure that we know what we’re doing.”
In an April 13 memo to Mayor Jerry Phillips and the council, Glasson, who also serves on the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, said the inspections are important to keep the city’s fire insurance rates as low as possible. He noted that the Washington Survey and Rating Bureau specifically asks about inspections during their reviews.
The cost of those inspections will be funded through the $25 fee increase for the city’s annual business license fee. The revenue will help fund a code enforcement/inspector position that the city hopes to have hired and on staff early this summer, with inspections beginning in the fall.
Glasson estimates that there are at least 1,150 hours worth of fire inspections and other code enforcement duties that will need to be carried out annually. He anticipates that most inspections will only take about two hours, but larger businesses — such as hotels — could take longer to complete.
Aside from inspections and code enforcement, the new position will also be able to back-up the city’s building inspector on a variety of duties when needed.
City to tackle additional projectsLong Beach officials also recently disclosed that record-breaking revenues in recent years will allow the city to expand the list of infrastructure projects that it hopes to check off in 2023.
Glasson informed city councilors of the development at a workshop held prior to the April 17 council meeting. In all, the city is adding nine projects to its list for this year that had not previously been included in Long Beach’s 2023 budget, carrying a total projected cost of $864,000.
“Every year we look at the budget, estimate where revenues are going to come in — we try to be pessimistic about it — and look at our expenditures,” Glasson told councilors. “What we’ve found this year is that revenues were really good and we do have a pretty good income balance, which is probably too much to hold onto. We want to do some of the projects that we didn’t get to in the budget.”
The costliest of the 10 projects is the replacing of the city’s downtown light poles, which carries an estimated price tag of $300,000. The light poles have been beaten down by the peninsula’s tough coastal weather over the years.
Two other six-figure projects include $103,000 for constructing a storage building to house equipment for the city’s public works department, and $109,000 to add garage doors at the city shop to better protect equipment there.
Last summer, the city was given the large, vacant lot at 200 Bolstad Ave. W, located just west of Scoopers Market and north of Long Beach City Hall. The lot has remained mostly untouched since the city took ownership of the property, aside from the fencing being removed and groundskeeping work.
Long Beach continues to work with the Washington State Department of Ecology to monitor a previous gas and diesel fuel spill contamination on the property before moving ahead with any concrete plans for how to use the lot. In the interim, the city is looking at graveling the property so it can be used as an additional downtown parking area. The improvements to the lot are expected to cost about $90,000.
