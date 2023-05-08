LONG BEACH — Councilors formally approved new fees for vacation rentals and businesses in Long Beach last week, as the city aims to beef up its code enforcement efforts.

At its regularly scheduled May 1 meeting, the Long Beach City Council unanimously signed off on a resolution establishing a flat annual inspection fee for vacation rentals and an hourly inspection fee for businesses. The council also OK’d a $25 bump to the city’s annual business license fee, from $125 to $150 — the first time the fee has been altered since the late 1980s.

