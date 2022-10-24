LONG BEACH — For local cities and municipalities, the year’s fall months are dominated by completing the annual budget process for the following year. And of all that goes into crafting the budget, the status of utility rates garners more interest from taxpayers than most.
In 2023, the city of Long Beach is anticipating a slight increase in both the city’s water and sewer rates from their existing levels. During a city council budget workshop on Oct. 17, city officials proposed an increase of about 4% on residential water and sewer rates next year.
‘Big water system’
“We’ve got a big water system,” Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said, noting it now serves more than 2,100 customers and runs from 30th Street, connects to Ilwaco on Sandridge Road, goes to Cranberry Road on Pacific Way and around 81st Street on Sandridge. “Altogether, there’s just shy of 50 miles worth of water line that we have to maintain and have customers on.”
Currently at $39.23, the minimum monthly water rate charge for residences within city limits would increase by $1.57, to $40.80, if the council ultimately approves the proposal later this year. The minimum residential sewer rate, as proposed, would increase by $3.04, from $75.90 to $78.94.
City officials tout the fact that among the four cities in Pacific County, Long Beach handily has the lowest combined water-sewer rate. For 2022, the city’s minimum monthly water and sewer rate for residences totals $115.13; Ilwaco’s total $135.02, Raymond’s $158.53, and South Bend’s $160.
In Long Beach, water rates increased by about 3% from 2021-22 and 1% from 2020-21. Overall, if the proposed water rates are adopted, they will have increased by 7.6% from 2020-23 — from $37.71 to $40.80 a month.
“I’ve got a real hard time with the 4%, but with the increase [in cost] of materials and goods and everything, everything inflation-wise is just skyrocketing and we’ve got to somehow maintain part of [the increased costs],” Mayor Jerry Phillips told councilors, noting 4% is less than what current year-over-year inflation figures are at.
Low-income discounts are still available for seniors, and officials encouraged those who may qualify to contact city hall at 360-642-4421. Any senior who reports an annual income of less than $29,631 qualifies for at least a 15% discount off their monthly water bill, and some may qualify for a discount of up to 60%.
Water receipts are currently projected to yield about $2.08 million for the city in 2023 at the proposed rate level — comprising nearly 85% of the revenue for the city’s water fund. Aside from salaries and benefits for city water employees, expenditures next year are expected to include $200,000 as part of Long Beach’s years-long project to purchase and install about 200 digital and auto read water meters each year, as part of a system-wide upgrade.
Nearly $80,000 is currently budgeted to make backwater basin improvements at the city’s water treatment plant. About $96,000 is budgeted for state-mandated programs, such as a water rate study and algae control for reservoirs, $14,000 is anticipated for training and certification upgrades, and about $28,000 is to go toward needed equipment.
Sewer work
At a projected yield of $1.68 million, sewer rate receipts make up nearly all of the city’s sewer fund revenues, when not factoring in state and federal grants the city has received for replacing its lift stations.
Long Beach is expected to undertake several sewer projects next year, including $190,000 to replace the existing ultraviolet disinfection system, and $181,000 to replace broken diffuser heads for the aeration basin. Operating supplies are expected to cost about $99,000, while equipment upgrades are expected to total $95,000.
The city’s proposed storm and surface water rate for 2023, which was discussed at a previous workshop earlier this month, is flat from this year’s rate. With a loan from a 2013 stormwater bond mostly coming off the book of Long Beach’s stormwater fund in 2022, the city intends to bank $100,000 of the fund’s projected revenues next year toward its stormwater sinking fund.
