LONG BEACH — City councilors last week formally approved Long Beach’s budget and utility rates for the upcoming year at its regularly scheduled meeting last week.
The budget and utility rates, which the Observer have detailed in previous issues, were each passed unanimously by the council at its Dec. 5 meeting, ending the months-long process.
Councilors also passed the city’s wage/salary schedule for 2023, although some details remain unfinalized as negotiations continue between the city and union. The salary schedule must be amended annually if a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is included by the council.
With negotiations ongoing, city officials proposed including a 4% COLA increase while keeping the door open to adjusting it depending on the outcome of negotiations with the union.
But councilors Del Murry and Patrick Reddy pushed for a 5% COLA increase at the meeting, which the council later unanimously agreed to. Councilor George Coleman asked if the change would affect negotiations with the union, and Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said the council’s decision would be public one way or the other.
The city’s water and sewer rates will each increase about 4% in 2023, with the minimum monthly water rate charge rising from $39.23 to $40.80. The minimum residential sewer rate will increase from $75.90 to $78.94. The storm and surface water rate for 2023 will remain flat from this year’s level.
All told, Long Beach will continue to have the lowest combined water-sewer rate among Pacific County’s four cities. City officials noted that 4% is about half of current year-over-year inflation levels.
Seniors remain eligible for low-income discounts. Any senior who reports an annual income of less than $29,631 qualifies for at least a 15% discount off their monthly water bill, and some may qualify for a discount of up to 60%. Those who may qualify can contact Long Beach City Hall at 360-642-4421.
New hearing examiner
At its meeting last week, councilors also gave their OK for the city to hire a new hearing examiner. Officials hope the hiring will help applications for projects and developments within city limits stay on track on their end.
Long Beach City Code allows the city to have more than one hearing examiner, and officials are interested in bringing on a hearing examiner from outside of the community at a rate of $230 per hearing. City code permits Long Beach to pay a hearing examiner a maximum of $400 per hearing.
“When we had a gentleman from out of the area, it worked out really well for us,” Glasson said. “He didn’t know any of the local players, and he didn’t have any personal involvement. It’s just really nice to have that.”
That hearing examiner resigned after eight years due to health issues, and the city has recently been using a local attorney in the interim. The emergence of Zoom also means Long Beach is not having to foot the bill for travel time for out-of-area hearing examiners.
Officials want to add to its roster of hearing examiners in the coming months, as well. Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said he doesn’t want the city to get into a situation where a hearing is missed and has to be rescheduled because of an error on the city’s end.
“I’ll probably bring you one or two more in the next month, month-and-a-half,” Glasson told the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.