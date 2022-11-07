LONG BEACH — The Washington State Department of Commerce announced Monday that Long Beach has been awarded a $1.8 million low-interest loan for water line improvements along Ocean Beach Boulevard.

The city is one of 36 municipalities across the state that was awarded a cumulative $115.6 million in loans from the Washington State Public Works Board’s construction program. Since 1985, the loans have helped support hundreds of public infrastructure projects across the state, including streets and roads, bridges, water, stormwater, sewers, solid waste and recycling.

