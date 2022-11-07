LONG BEACH — The Washington State Department of Commerce announced Monday that Long Beach has been awarded a $1.8 million low-interest loan for water line improvements along Ocean Beach Boulevard.
The city is one of 36 municipalities across the state that was awarded a cumulative $115.6 million in loans from the Washington State Public Works Board’s construction program. Since 1985, the loans have helped support hundreds of public infrastructure projects across the state, including streets and roads, bridges, water, stormwater, sewers, solid waste and recycling.
“The PWB is proud to partner with Washington communities to provide infrastructure funding that supports housing, economic vitality, and the well-being of families,” said Public Works Board Chair Kathryn A. Gardow in a news release.
Budget homework continuesIn other news, the annual budget process continues to slog along in Long Beach before its expected approval by the end of this year, with city staff reviewing the general, parks, fire, and law enforcement funds with councilors at a Nov. 1 workshop.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson highlighted the fact that the city receives just 17% of total property taxes that are collected in Long Beach, with the rest going to public entities such as hospitals, schools and the county. For a home with an assessed value of $300,000 in 2022, for example, Long Beach would be distributed $513 of the nearly $2,950 in total property taxes.
Of that $513, 30% — about $154 — goes toward the city’s streets fund, 28% — $145 — goes toward the law enforcement fund, and 14% — $74 — goes to the parks department budget. The remaining 28% goes toward the budgets for the fire department, building inspection, planning, finance & administration, emergency management, and others.
In all, the city is projecting property, sales and business taxes to bring in about $1.76 million for the general fund in 2023, up from 2022’s $1.62 million. As always, Long Beach remains conservative when it comes to budgeting sales tax collections. It is projecting $700,000 in sales tax revenues next year, which is up from the $600,000 it budgeted for in 2022 but lower than the $856,000 that was actually collected in 2021 and greater than the $800,000 revised figure that officials expect to be collected this year.
In next year’s general fund, Long Beach is budgeting $30,000 for needed repairs and beautification at city hall. Glasson said the city has been hoping its own staff could do the work and keep it in-house, but “it doesn’t seem to be happening.”
About $40,000 is budgeted to address general Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department needs, including $20,000 for paving and drainage repair at the fire hall, and $10,000 for routine maintenance on the fire hall and LBVFD vehicles. Much of the rest of the costs are for required annual testing of pumps, ladders and hoses.
Nearly $55,000 is included in the budget to address general Parks Department needs, including $15,000 to purchase a ground-driven topdresser that spreads compost on turf. Other expenses include $7,500 for the maintenance and purchase of several new picnic tables, $4,000 for a new door and trim repair at the Long Beach Merchants and Visitors Center, and $2,000 for a four-foot-high decorative pedestrian fence along the west property line of Veteran’s Field.
The city also anticipates setting aside $100,000 for its current expense sinking fund, which would take the reserve fund’s balance to $820,000. Projects that those funds could end up being utilized for include the purchase of a new fire truck, a remodel of the public works department and city hall, and other construction projects.
The reserve fund for fire equipment is expected to grow modestly, to $145,000, after a $15,000 transfer from the current expense fund. The fund can be used to help cover the cost of a new fire truck, as well as unexpected fire equipment expenses.
The city’s law enforcement fund in 2023 is currently expected to increase by 13%, although the jump is largely attributed to a $95,000 federal earmark that the city expects to receive that was secured by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler as part of the federal budget appropriations. The funds will go toward outfitting LBPD officers with body cameras, which are increasingly used by law enforcement departments throughout the country.
