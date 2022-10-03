Boardwalk sunset
Buy Now

A couple embraces for a selfie while watching the sunset from the Long Beach boardwalk, a favorite asset that will soon be rebuilt after more than 30 years.

 OBSERVER FILE PHOTO/LUKE WHITTAKER

LONG BEACH — A federal grant that will go a long way toward helping Long Beach cross off a key infrastructure project was formally announced earlier this week.

At its Oct. 3 meeting, Long Beach Community Development Director and Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith said the city has been awarded $2.48 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The funds came via the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.