LONG BEACH — A federal grant that will go a long way toward helping Long Beach cross off a key infrastructure project was formally announced earlier this week.
At its Oct. 3 meeting, Long Beach Community Development Director and Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith said the city has been awarded $2.48 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The funds came via the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last year.
Smith’s announcement earned a round of applause from the councilors and city officials in attendance, highlighting just how crucial securing the funds are for the future of the project, and limiting the financial contribution that the city itself will have to make.
The project carries a total price tag of about $3.4 million, and Long Beach for months had been eagerly awaiting official confirmation of the grant before moving forward. About $650,000 in matching funds have also been kept in reserve by the city.
The renovation will see the replacement of all of the boardwalk’s 30-year-old decking, as well as basically everything else above the pilings — including the railings, and the lighting on the east railings. The boardwalk will also be raised in some areas, and a stainless steel water fountain will be installed at the south platform.
The structure was designed to last 20 years in 1990, and officials say they’re amazed that it’s been able to last as long as it has.
Lift stations grantAt Monday’s meeting, the council also authorized Mayor Jerry Phillips to enter into an agreement with the state Department of Commerce for $1 million in federal funds via the Community Development Block Grant program.
The city will put the funds toward replacing two of the city’s sewer lift stations. Lift stations are large pumping facilities, needed to effectively transport sewage in this area because of our high groundwater level and flat terrain.
Long Beach plans to replace a handful of its lift stations over the next 10-15 years, and federal dollars are shaping up to be a key contributor in getting those projects over the finish line.
A congressionally directed spending request of $1.67 million from Sen. Patty Murray was included in the tentative Senate spending bill earlier this year to help the city replace its lift stations, and the more than $200,000 installment that Long Beach received this summer as part of the American Rescue Plan also went toward replacing a lift station.
