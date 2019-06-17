LONG BEACH — Long Beach City Council recently recognized two Long Beach Police Department officers for their efforts.
At its June 17 meeting, the council also discussed code amendments, approved a contract for reusable bags and approved other city contracts.
LBPD drug investigation
Long Beach Police Department Chief Flint Wright commended officers Mike Parker and Josh Lefor for their work on an undercover investigation. Since 2018, Parker and Lefor have arrested 10 people suspected of having illegal drugs.
“Your dedication and commitment is greatly appreciated,” said Mayor Jerry Phillips. “Thank you so much for your hard work.”
Wright said Parker and Lefor volunteered to do the investigation, which had to take place during off-duty hours.
“You had to sacrifice hundreds of hours away from family and friends to investigate the flow and distribution of illegal drugs in our area,” Wright said.
“You both sacrificed sleep and a normal life for over a year without complaint.”
Wright said both Parker and Lefor are a credit to the department and law enforcement.
“I can’t commend you both enough. Mike and Josh, well done,” Wright said.
Zoning updates
Councilors discussed possible city code amendments.
Updates discussed included placing restrictions on temporary storage units and vacation rentals; permitted uses in commercial and residential zones; adding definitions for martial arts studios and gyms; adding single-family uses under conditional use permits; and flagpole height requirements.
The council will make official decisions on the amendments at a later meeting.
Reusable bags
Long Beach will purchase 1,500 reusable bags through the city’s lodging tax fund. The bags will cost $2,100.
In June 2018, the council approved purchasing 3,000 bags, at a cost of $4,319. Resident Martha Williams is leading the project.
2018 budget changes
Councilors approved updates to the city’s 2018 budget. The changes were made to account for city staff salaries and benefits that weren’t previously budgeted for.
Increases were approved for the city’s current expense fund, convention center fund, water fund and stormwater fund.
Association of Washington Cities
Councilor Tina McGuire, City Administrator David Glasson and Phillips will attend a conference later this month for the Association of Washington Cities, which brings together the state’s different city leaders. The trio will act as voting delegates on behalf of Long Beach.
“Thank you for going,” said Councilor Steven Linhart.
On-call engineering services
The council approved an agreement between the city and Gray and Osborne for on-call engineering services. Gray and Osborne is the only firm that responded to the city’s request for the services, Glasson said.
1315 Pacific Ave. S.
The city requested bids for asbestos abatement at 1315 Pacific Ave. S., but only received one bid. Councilors chose to reject the bid.
The city has gone through several stages of the code enforcement process, Glasson said.
The city will go back to bid for the asbestos removal and later demolish the building, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.