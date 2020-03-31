LONG BEACH — The Long Beach City Council will hold its April 6 public meeting online.
The meeting will be held using remote conferencing service provider Zoom. The switch to a virtual meeting was prompted by Gov. Jay Inslee’s order banning local governments from holding in-person public meetings and taking any action that is not needed, routine or related to covid-19.
People can join the meeting by going to https://zoom.us/j/261411543
If people have any questions regarding how to join the meeting online, they can reach city hall at either 360-642-4421 or by email at administrator@longbeachwa.gov.
