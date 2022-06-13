LONG BEACH — After a workshop last week that drew further comments from the public and city officials alike, all eyes are now on the Long Beach City Council.
At its June 16 regular meeting — moved up from June 20 because of the Juneteenth holiday and unable to be held on June 21 because a majority of the council will be attending the annual Association of Washington Cities conference in Vancouver — the council will decide on whether to take action to further restrict the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits, which would go into effect next year if passed at this week’s meeting.
As it stands, councilors voted last fall to place some restrictions on fireworks in Long Beach over the July 4 holiday that are set to go into effect in 2023. The restrictions do not affect the professional fireworks show that the city traditionally hosts each year.
The council voted to reduce both the sale and use of consumer fireworks from eight to five days around the Fourth of July, reduce the number of permits that the city grants for fireworks stands each year to two, and give themselves the authority — in consultation with the fire chief, police chief and mayor — to ban the use of fireworks in any year if an imminent threat, such as high winds or abnormally dry conditions, poses a high risk of fire danger.
But councilors are taking a second look at the issue after receiving further pleas from anti-consumer fireworks advocates this spring, who are urging the council to pass an outright ban on the sale and use of consumer fireworks this month ahead of a deadline outlined in state law. If any revisions to the city’s fireworks ordinance are passed ahead of that deadline, they would be able to go into effect in time for the 2023 July 4 holiday.
Following a request from councilors at a May council meeting, city officials scheduled a workshop on fireworks ahead of the council’s June 6 meeting. As Councilor Sue Svendsen noted, three of the council’s five current members were not in office when the council first took action on fireworks last November; Patrick Reddy, George Coleman and Larry Phelps.
At last Monday’s workshop, proponents and opponents of a consumer fireworks ban again gave their pitches to the council. Those in support of a ban cited a host of environmental, economic and safety concerns, while those opposed to a ban said it goes against the city’s tradition as a fireworks hub and would hurt the local economy during perhaps the busiest period of the year.
LBPD Chief supports tighter restrictionsThe council and mayor were also interested in feedback from city officials on the issue, including Long Beach Police Department Chief Flint Wright.
With many of the councilors lamenting the perceived lawlessness, dangerous behavior and lack of responsibility on the beach on the Fourth of July, he reminded them that city ordinances and the LBPD has no jurisdiction on the beach itself, which falls under the purview of Washington State Parks. He said greater cooperation over the holiday is something Long Beach could try and talk to county and state officials about.
Wright also said that he did not favor an outright ban on consumer fireworks, but that he was supportive of tighter restrictions — such as only allowing fireworks to be discharged from 6 p.m. on July 3 to 2 a.m. on July 5, a period of 32 hours — than what the city currently allows.
“Freedom is a two-sided coin,” Wright said. “On one side, liberty. The other side, responsibility. The problem with what’s going on at the beach — besides the drinking and stuff — is that they’re military-grade fireworks now.”
The biggest fireworks-related issue inside Long Beach city limits is noise, he said, not litter or anything else. He also disputed that the city’s new fireworks rules aren’t enforceable, but conceded that “it’s not going to be a perfect enforcement.”
Describing himself as a Libertarian, he said he’d hate to lose consumer fireworks, saying they’d be another freedom gone. But, he added, continuing to accept experiences like last year’s Fourth of July is not tenable, and that the pro-fireworks crowd needs to understand that fireworks nowadays are much more powerful — and potentially dangerous — than they were when they were growing up.
“You only have freedom as long as you’re responsible. And if you’re losing your responsibility, then [the city] has to step in,” Wright said.
At the workshop, longtime councilor Del Murry announced his support for a ban on consumer fireworks and said he thought the county would follow suit if they ultimately did enact a ban.
“It’s not so much about the garbage [left on the beach each year], we’ll get it cleaned up,” Murry said. “But something bad is gonna happen one of these days, and we gotta do something. People are going to be killed, and it’s going to be too late.
“I’m not going to vote to just keep things as the status quo, I think that’s ridiculous. I think it’s gotten ridiculous of what’s happened down here … It’s a different animal, it’s a different type of people that come down here.”
