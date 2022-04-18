LONG BEACH — City councilors in Long Beach earlier this month turned down an overture from an electric scooter company that would have brought the two-wheel vehicles to the city’s streets.
The issue was in front of the city council at its April 4 meeting, after the electric scooter company, Bird, approached the city to see if they could strike an agreement on a one-year trial period to see if their product was viable in Long Beach. The deal would have brought a minimum of 50 scooters into the community, at no cost to the city.
In documentation provided to the city, Bird bills itself as a “last-mile electric vehicle company” that prioritizes safety, is environmentally friendly, and bolsters the local economy by connecting tourism with the community. The Santa Monica-based company, which was founded in 2017, has scooters in over 300 communities worldwide, and its presence in the Pacific Northwest appears to be limited to Portland.
Through the Bird smartphone app, riders — limited to those 18 and older — can see the closest available scooter on a map. Before being able to ride the scooter, which tops out at 15 miles per hour, riders must complete a safety tutorial and demonstrate they are taking safety precautions, such as wearing a helmet. It costs $1 to use the scooter, along with an undisclosed per-minute fee.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said he had several concerns about Bird’s proposal, which included the fact that the company doesn’t have a physical business location in the city.
“They just kind of want to scatter [the scooters] along the sidewalks and in areas that are near the public,” Glasson said. After two or three days, the scooters would be recovered by a local employee — whom Bird calls their fleet manager — to be recharged and dispersed throughout the city again, he added.
Councilor Patrick Reddy has ridden the scooters and said they were fun, but he was worried about how well they’d be able to co-exist with the high level of foot traffic that Long Beach sees, particularly during the summer. He was also concerned about a lack of bike racks that they could be safely dropped off at.
Councilor Del Murry said he wouldn’t be against the proposal if the bikes were being rented out of a bike shop and had to be brought back to the location, rather than allowing them to be dropped off sporadically throughout the city. He was also worried about the potential for misuse among underage riders and those who may be inebriated.
Mayor Jerry Phillips also reminded councilors that the city has a ban on the use of bicycles and skateboards on sidewalks in the city’s core downtown area. Councilor George Coleman noted that tourists are likely to be the ones renting the scooters, and are unlikely to know about the city’s ban.
With a whole host of concerns, councilors unanimously agreed to reject Bird’s proposal.
