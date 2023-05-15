Long Beach fireworks

Professional fireworks displays would not be limited by a new proposed ban on consumer grade fireworks proposed within Long Beach city limits starting next year.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

LONG BEACH — Councilors in Long Beach are eying their next meeting to pass an ordinance banning the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits.

With the results from the April 25 special election now certified and showing that 53.5% of the 647 participating Long Beach voters were in favor of a ban, a clear majority of councilors indicated their support for an ordinance banning consumer fireworks at a May 15 workshop. Councilors and city officials identified the next council meeting, scheduled for June 5, to adopt the ban.

