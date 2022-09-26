LONG BEACH — A draft ordinance introduced at a Long Beach City Council workshop last week includes new vacation rental restrictions, regulations and fees that will be enshrined into city code if passed.

The proposed ordinance drafted by city staff drew much attention at a workshop held ahead of the Sept. 19 council meeting. The council placed a moratorium on allowing new short-term vacation rentals in June, after staff said they were inundated with permit requests. Staff suggested a pause would allow them to revise city code and develop new regulations surrounding vacation rentals.

Ariel Smith

Long Beach Community Development Director Ariel Smith

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.