LONG BEACH — City councilors in Long Beach unanimously voted to adopt the city’s 2022 budget last week, after 2021 proved to be a banner revenue year for the city that was fueled by an outstanding tourism season.
Now, Long Beach officials hope to utilize the record-breaking revenues to help support the big-ticket project that the city is eyeing in 2022: the reconstruction of the boardwalk, which has been a draw for residents and tourists alike for decades.
Last year, the council adopted a budget for 2021 that was bearish on how much revenue the city would bring in from lodging and sales taxes, both of which are heavily dependent on tourism. In all, the city projected it would bring in $1.15 million in lodging and sales tax revenue this year. But revenues from the two taxes have already eclipsed $1.9 million this year with still a month to go, leaving the city with, at the very least, $750,000 in surplus revenue that it didn’t expect to have a year ago.
In 2022, the city hopes to use the surplus lodging tax funds — in addition to obtaining as much grant funding as possible, along with taking out a loan to cover any remaining costs — to overhaul the city’s boardwalk that spans from Bolstad Avenue to Sid Snyder Drive. David Glasson, Long Beach City Administrator, said the boardwalk reconstruction is currently pegged at $3.2 million. He expects the project to go out for bid this coming spring or summer.
“It doesn’t replace everything — some of the piles we’ll be able to salvage — but most everything will be removed, and that’s actually a pretty good thing,” Glasson told the Observer. “I know it’s a big thing to remove, but it was designed for 20 years in 1990, and the fact that we’ve been able to carry it out [for more than 30 years] is amazing.”
The sales tax surplus in 2021 will go toward a variety of projects now and in the future that are covered under the city’s general fund, Glasson said, such as needed remodeling at city hall and the city shop. “We’re doing a better job of planning for those things for the future, so that’s what we’re putting the money away for. The price of construction is just incredible, and we found that out when we remodeled the police station, so we’ll be putting money away.”
The city is still cautious about its revenue projections moving forward, Glasson said, because of uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. In 2022, lodging and sales tax revenues are budgeted at $1.35 million, up modestly but not significantly from the 2021 budget.
“Our big concern [in 2022] is what are the revenues going to be?” Glasson said. “With the pandemic, yes there’s a vaccine out but then there’s the variants. Are people traveling or not traveling? Certainly they traveled [in 2021], and we had a pretty good year in general … We try to be conservative on the revenues, and realistic on the expenditures.”
Other budget notesThe council also voted to adopt new water, sewer and stormwater rates for 2022 at its Dec. 6 meeting, amounting to a total monthly increase of $3.96 — about 3% — on residential rates.
The minimum monthly water rate charge for residences will go up to $39.23 in 2022 from $38.09 in 2021. Glasson pointed out that even with the $1.14 increase, Long Beach has the lowest monthly water rate in the county. In 2021, the minimum monthly water rate was $55.80 in Ilwaco, $57.14 in Seaview, $65.57 for those using North Beach Water, $41.45 in South Bend and $57.20 in Raymond. Long Beach’s combined water and sewer rate also was lowest in the county this year.
“Three percent might seem like a lot, but our rates are lower than a lot of our neighbors,” Glasson said. The city, Glasson said, also has about $14 million in needed water and sewer improvement projects that need to be done over the next decade.
“We need to keep that in mind,” Glasson said, “because if we don’t work on them now, all of a sudden they’re going to break in 10 years or 15 years and we haven’t fixed them — so you don’t have water, or the prices went up. It’s something that we’ve tried to be real cognizant of and budgeted for each year.”
Glasson encouraged seniors to call city hall at 360-642-4421 to ask about Long Beach’s low-income discount for seniors. Any senior who reports a yearly income of less than $29,631 qualifies for a discount of at least 15% off their monthly water bill in 2022, and some may qualify for a discount of up to 60% off.
Other items of significance in Long Beach’s 2022 budget include:
- The Long Beach Police Department is participating in the Pacific County Drug Task Force, which was funded nearly $750,000 by the state Legislature in June to continue operations for at least two more years.
- The new $600,000 Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department fire truck that voters OK’d as part of the levy that passed in 2019 is expected to arrive next year. The new truck will replace a 40-year-old truck that has caused constant headaches for the LBVFD in recent years.
- Plans to repave a handful of side streets for about $140,000.
- The more than $200,000 that the city will receive next summer as part of the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in March will go toward replacing a sewer lift station with a total cost of about $420,000. The city plans on replacing four other lift stations over the next 10-15 years, and hopes to access newly avail
able funds from the federal infrastructure bill that was recently signed into law to help cover the cost of replacing them.
