LONG BEACH — Things looked dour for the city of Long Beach last spring. Tax collections nearly grinded to a halt, projected revenues were down $1.5 million for the rest of the year and hirings and infrastructure projects were being halted.
Now, as school lets out and summer has officially begun, the city’s financial outlook is sunny — with a high chance of cash.
Thanks to jaw-dropping tax collections last summer and to start 2021, along with an influx of federal grant dollars headed the city’s way thanks to legislation passed earlier this year, the city is poised to move forward with critical and long sought-after infrastructure and tourism-related projects.
Plentiful stream of revenueThe rosy outlook has been fueled by incredibly strong revenues from lodging and sales tax collections in 2021, which are far outpacing 2019, the best previous year on record.
Lodging tax collections are especially robust this year. Through the first five months of the year, the city has collected about $296,000 in revenue from lodging taxes, up 55.3% from the first five months of 2019. If that vigorous pace were to somehow continue for the rest of the year, collections from lodging taxes this year would surpass $1.2 million — twice as much as the $600,000 in lodging tax revenue that the city budgeted for in 2021.
Sales tax collections are also up over 2019 highs through the year’s first five months, although not at the same blistering pace as lodging taxes. The city has collected about $259,000 in sales tax revenue so far in 2021, up 10.1% from the same period in 2019. Collections would approach $800,000 this year if the current pace persisted, after the city budget projected sales tax revenue at $550,000.
But Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson, who has worked for the city for more than three decades, cautioned that it’s far too early to try and project where lodging and sales tax revenues will ultimately end up this year.
“You could have a good beginning of the year, and then you could have a rainy summer where people don’t come,” Glasson said. “I’ve been here long enough that I know a bad fishing season, fires, droughts, all of those things can affect what happens to a tourist community in a summer here, so I don’t ever get too excited in May. By the time August rolls around and I see all the people here, then I know that yeah, we’re going to have a good year.”
Collections in 2020 also ended up not being too far off the mark from 2019, even after a miserable start to the year due to the pandemic. Lodging tax revenue totaled $774,000, down just 1.7% from 2019 and exceeding what had been budgeted for by about $20,000. Revenue from sales tax was down a more notable 10.3% in 2020, to $656,000, but still up significantly over any other year in recent memory.
In addition to the better-than-expected tax revenue so far, the city is also financially buoyed by funds it is set to receive as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was signed into law in March. This summer, the city will receive about $209,000 as part of ARPA’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, and another $209,000 next summer as well.
Glasson said the city has filed all of the necessary paperwork to receive its ARPA funds, and could even receive the 2021 funds as early as the end of the month.
Key projects on deckIn the case of the ARPA funds, the city has plans to immediately put the incoming dollars to use on a key infrastructure project.
Originally set for 2020 but postponed a year because of the pandemic, bids for the city’s Washington Avenue South rehabilitation project came in nearly $190,000 over budget, Glasson said, at about $1.74 million. The project will run from 51st Street to Sid Snyder Drive, and include road, storm drainage and water system improvements.
When bids for a project come in higher than what has been budgeted for, the city is typically faced with the question of whether to borrow more money or sacrifice funds from somewhere else. But in this case, Glasson said, the ARPA funds are able to go toward infrastructure investments, and the city will use the funds to cover the project’s overages. Work on the project is expected to begin next month.
Another important project for the city is the major reconstruction of the boardwalk. The long sought after project, paid for out of the city’s lodging tax fund, is expected to go out for bid in the coming months, and will include replacing the decking, raising the north platform, replacing lighting on the east railings, installing a stainless steel water fountain at the south platform, replacing the railings, and raising the elevation of the boardwalk at the Discovery Trail crossing.
The city just missed out on state capital funding for the project during the Washington State Legislature’s 2021 session that ended in the spring. However, there has been speculation that a special session could be called later this year to disburse additional funds coming the state’s way from the federal government as part of the ARPA.
Conservative approach
The conservative approach to budgeting for revenues means that lodging tax dollars that exceed what’s been budgeted for can go toward helping to fund the project. That includes last year, when in spite of the pandemic the city’s lodging tax collections still came out about $20,000 ahead of the city’s pre-pandemic projections.
“If you look at it, for almost every year [our tax collections exceed what we budget for]. We do it on purpose, because you just don’t know what the year’s going to be like,” Glasson said.
Depending on how the rest of the year plays out, the lodging tax surplus could be much greater this year, which could go a long way toward helping pay for the boardwalk project.
“It’s up to the council, but what we would do as staff is look and see where the need is and go from there,” Glasson said. “But for the boardwalk — and you’ve probably seen that the price of lumber is going up crazy — what we thought was probably a million-dollar job is going to be more than that. And the more we can put in cash, the less we have to pay in loans and interest fees.”
Side note
Noting the demolition of the gazebo at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Third Street NW, Glasson said “We don’t have immediate plans for the park. Over the years and with the addition of the stage at Veterans Field, we have really stopped using it.”
The gazebo was deteriorating and repairs proved to be too expensive to undertake in the current pricy lumber market.
“When we went to initiate repairs on the protruding decking we found that that was the only one that wasn’t compromised,” Glasson said. “Digging into it we found the uprights were also bad. When it was installed, they didn’t use pressure treated material. It was a shame, but the repair was estimated near $25,000.”
