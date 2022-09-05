New Long Beach property

Recently acquired city of Long Beach property is shown outlined on the north side of Bolstad Avenue near City Hall.

 MAPSIFTER

LONG BEACH — Christmas came early for the City of Long Beach last month, after the city was given one of the most prominent undeveloped properties on the peninsula.

On Aug. 4, the city was deeded the lot at 200 Bolstad Ave. W, located east of Oceanview Inn At The Arch, west of Scoopers Market, north of The Chowder Stop, and kitty-corner from Long Beach City Hall.

