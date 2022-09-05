LONG BEACH — Christmas came early for the City of Long Beach last month, after the city was given one of the most prominent undeveloped properties on the peninsula.
On Aug. 4, the city was deeded the lot at 200 Bolstad Ave. W, located east of Oceanview Inn At The Arch, west of Scoopers Market, north of The Chowder Stop, and kitty-corner from Long Beach City Hall.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said Gold Coin, the previous owners of the property, reached out to the city to gauge its interest in acquiring the lot after an effort to construct a Dollar General store on the property fell through in early 2021.
The proposed development of an outlet of the discount chain drew pushback from business owners and other community members, who opined that the store would have a negative effect on local small businesses and that the store — in conjunction with its envious location — would harm the city’s image and branding.
The Long Beach City Council, on a 3-2 vote, ultimately approved the design review for the store, clearing the way for the applicants to obtain a building permit. Councilors who voted in favor of the design review, as well as city officials, said at the time that the city can only dictate what a lot is to be used for — a retail space, in this particular situation — and not the specific type of business.
But the applicants never ended up acquiring a building permit for the store, and Glasson told the council at a January 2021 meeting that the city had been informed that the project would not be moving forward. A Dollar General store did end up opening on the peninsula later that year, at the former Oman & Son location in Ocean Park. Another location is also being eyed in Naselle.
Glasson spoke with Gold Coin’s owner, Ken Lee, after the Dollar General plans fell through, and said Lee told him he still had an idea for what to do with the vacant lot, but Lee did not specify what they were.
In 2020, Lee told the Observer that in 2012 he had studied the possibility of constructing something along the lines of the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas, which featured an outdoor shopping mall and entertainment complex in old Downtown Las Vegas. That plan, however, would have required purchasing more property and did not meet Long Beach’s zoning design requirements.
Lee’s lawyer then reached out to Mayor Jerry Phillips, who told Phillips that Lee was interested in giving the property to the city. Glasson was told that Gold Coin’s interest in deeding the property to Long Beach was partly for tax write-off purposes.
Point of concern
The deal came together over a roughly six-month period. Glasson’s biggest concern was about the gas and diesel fuel spill contamination that Gold Coin had discovered in recent years. The source of the contamination is unknown.
Lee said that an abandoned heating oil tank had been discovered on the property and that it was able to be removed, but the tank was intact and the soil around it had not been contaminated. He also noted that people had been parking on the lot for years without permission — especially during Rod Run — and that he had seen a photograph of construction equipment parked in the area of the contamination in the past, although there was no direct evidence of any spills or dumps.
“Right now, it looks like the contamination level is dropping through natural attenuation,” Lee said in 2020, adding that additional excavation and chemical treatment could accelerate the process.
Long Beach is currently working with the Washington State Department of Ecology about the contamination site, Glasson said.
“There’s a little bit of area that we may have to deal with,” he said. “For what we received and for what we have as a potential exposure, it was well worth it to the city.”
For 2022, the property was valued at $125,200 by the Pacific County Assessor’s Office.
Future plans
As it stands, there are few firm plans about what Long Beach is looking to do with the property.
The city needs to determine what, if any, mitigation needs to be done in regards to the contamination site, Glasson said. They could find out what that mitigation may look like in the next month or so, following their consultations with Ecology.
Glasson did say that the city is planning to open the lot to parking in the meantime, but not until the property gets mowed and is leveled out. It could also be graveled, and the fence that had surrounded the lot for the past year or two has since been removed.
More discussion about the future of the lot is expected to occur during the annual budget process this fall.
