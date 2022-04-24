LONG BEACH — City councilors last week gave their approval — conditionally — for the development of an outdoor food court in the vacant lot immediately west of Veteran’s Field in downtown Long Beach.
The council unanimously approved the special-use permit that had been requested by Tim Harrell, an owner of Funland Family Fun Center, at its April 18 meeting. The permit allows Harrell to own and operate the food court, with up to four food trucks, on the empty lot located at 200 Pacific Avenue South — behind the Funland building.
In documentation provided to the city for the application, Harrell said that the development of an outdoor food court, called the Sandbar Food Court, at the identified location will have numerous benefits, such as enhancing the downtown economy, improving the ability to feed both tourists and local residents, and providing an overflow area for families to sit down, eat and relax.
He also said the additions made to the empty lot would make it look more visually appealing. Improvements are expected to include seating, tables, decorative plants, “inconspicuous” garbage cans, overhead lamp lights, revised power service and other needed utilities, and a mural on the south side of the Funland building. Depending on the time frame, Harrell said they would also like to pave the vacant lot and possibly the alleyway between Funland and Veteran’s Field.
The current intent is for four food trucks to be housed at the lot, with the trucks being owned and operated by the Funland owners, Harrell said, “thus allowing us to dictate what food options are available so we can add to the options for people.” He said the food trucks will be attractive, clean and decorated “to make them look as if they were a permanent fixture” and follow the city’s Early Seashore design theme.
The approval for the special-use permit is contingent upon a host of conditions being met. Requirements include:
- Trash receptacles near each of the food trucks, which must be emptied regularly.
- A minimum of six picnic tables to be provided for guest seating.
- Utilities, screening, fencing, signage, lighting and landscaping all being subject to ongoing review and approval by city staff.
- Screening on all sides of the trucks, with the non-customer side being screened from residential view — the use of arborvitae is acceptable.
- Each truck should have a minimum of two planters, and the use of lattice fencing is also encouraged.
- Each truck must have water, sewer and power, with the water and sewer connections needing to meet the same requirements that the city holds RV hook-ups to. The power must be installed underground.
- No signage is allowed on public sidewalks, and any signage will be subject to design review.
- All lighting must face down toward the food court so as not to act as a distraction for drivers, with flashing or moving lights being prohibited.
The special-use permit is valid for one year from the date of operation, although the city council has the ability to extend the permit for another year. The city is expected to adopt language during its annual process of updating Long Beach’s code to allow for the food court to be permitted without requiring the special-use designation.
“One thing about this [proposal] that we’re looking at for this special-use permit is that it’s a court. It’s not just one truck parked out on the street, it’s a court of four trucks on designated private property and business property [zoned for commercial-use],” Phillips said, referring to previous inquiries from other businesses and individuals interested in operating food trucks in Long Beach.
Phillips said Long Beach is also considering drafting an ordinance or updating zoning language that deals specifically with food trucks separately from the city’s general outdoor vending rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.