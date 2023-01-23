LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Sales tax collections for south Pacific County’s two cities have remained at or above record-breaking levels since 2021, providing the municipalities with the sort of windfall that can help them better prepare for the next economic downturn while also helping support infrastructure and other key city projects.
In the two full years since 2020, the first year of the pandemic, sales tax revenue for both Long Beach and Ilwaco not only matched the totals of the two years leading up to the pandemic — with 2018 and 2019 being strong years in their own right — but have greatly surpassed them. Collections in 2021 and 2022 also easily exceeded what both cities had budgeted for, providing them with a surplus of funds they were not anticipating having.
Over the last two years, Long Beach collected $1.74 million in sales tax revenue — about $856,000 in 2021 and $882,000 last year. That figure represents a 30.8% increase compared to the $1.33 million that the city brought in over 2018 and 2019. Ilwaco collected about $519,000 in sales taxes over 2021 and 2022, up 24.3% over the $417,000 that was brought in during 2018 and 2019.
The jump can be attributed to high levels of visitors to the peninsula in the summer tourism season since 2020, as well as increased traffic at local businesses throughout the year. Federal and state data show Pacific County has seen among the highest population growth since the mid-2010s, a trend that continued — if not accelerated — during the pandemic, with gains on the peninsula accounting for much of the countywide growth.
The totals over the last two years handily exceeded revenues not only from recent years, but also from what city officials themselves expected to bring in — especially in light of a continuing global pandemic.
In Long Beach, sales tax revenue came in about $588,000 higher than what the city had budgeted for over the last two years, with a $306,000 surplus in 2021 and $282,000 surplus in 2022. Ilwaco’s collections came in about $139,000 higher than anticipated, with an $80,000 surplus in 2021 and $59,000 surplus last year.
A proven formula
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said that the city is generally on the lighter side when it comes to budgeting its revenues, to best avoid overestimating and getting put in the position of having to make cuts to projects and operations during the year because the city is facing a deficit.
“As we have done in the past, we review the revenues against needed expenses, and if there is a surplus we evaluate whether there are further things needed that we didn’t have the money to accomplish originally,” Glasson said.
Surplus funds collected by Long Beach go into a sinking fund, which is kept in reserve and can be utilized to help the city get through economic hardships or help fund large future projects. It’s a formula that Glasson said has worked well for the city, pointing out that the city was able to make it through the last recession without cutting services or employees.
He also noted that sales taxes go toward Long Beach’s general fund, which cover the city’s police, fire, parks, community development, municipal court, legislative, finance and administration budgets. And while the city may have a good year of sales tax collections, they do not have an impact on its streets, water, sewer and stormwater operations, each of which are separately and independently funded in accordance with state law.
“The pandemic proved to show us that people still want to come to Long Beach and continue that tradition,” Glasson said. “We believe that it brought more newcomers with travel restrictions elsewhere to Long Beach. Obviously, we hope that this trend continues, however we are prepared if it doesn’t.”
The city’s finances have also been bolstered by the formation of a transportation benefit district in 2017, with voters approving a 0.2% bump in the local sales tax rate to serve as a funding source for the TBD. A total of $830,000 dedicated for road and transportation improvements has been brought in by Long Beach since collections began mid-2018, with yearly revenue exceeding $200,000 each of the last two years.
The TBD has contributed funding for several projects in recent years, including the paving and widening of Idaho Avenue S, the road, storm drainage and water system improvements of Washington Avenue S, and most recently the paving of 24th Street NE.
In better shape
Ilwaco City Administrator Holly Beller said the increased sales tax revenues have bolstered the city’s general fund, and has resulted in a “healthy” reserve that hasn’t been present in the city’s coffers for many years.
With strong reserves, Beller said her hopes the city will be able to pursue road improvement and transportation projects that have long been sought after. Road repair projects in Ilwaco, and particularly the Vandalia neighborhood, are being eyed for submission to receive funding via the state’s Transportation Improvement Board and the Washington State Department of Transportation.
There have been some challenges in the past in trying to line up funds from TIB and WSDOT for the same project. Beller said WSDOT’s application and selection process takes longer than TIB’s, and TIB likes to get their funds doled out to the chosen projects quicker than WSDOT.
“That has been a challenge to me in past years, but I’m hoping we can get a larger project pushed through — as opposed to smaller piecemealed proposals — with the backing of the increased reserve,” Beller said.
Ilwaco is also expected to look into the viability of establishing a transportation taxing district of its own in the coming years. Any funds generated by the district would be set aside specifically for road improvement projects, as Long Beach has done with its TBD.
Aside from transportation projects, Beller said the city’s stronger reserves can also be used to help support a number of other city priorities. Those include: Completing a critical areas map for geologically hazardous critical areas, which would make the planning process easier for new developments near slopes; supporting the Ilwaco Fire Department by continuing to obtain new and improved equipment for the department’s volunteer firefighters; and completing the second phase of the improvements to the Ilwaco Community Park, which will include the renovation of the baseball field.
“It’s wonderful to have the stability of a healthy reserve for projects that benefit not only our citizens, but our entire community,” Beller said.
