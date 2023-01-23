SATURDAY MARKET
Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco has proven its enduring popularity during the past several years.

 FILE PHOTO

LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Sales tax collections for south Pacific County’s two cities have remained at or above record-breaking levels since 2021, providing the municipalities with the sort of windfall that can help them better prepare for the next economic downturn while also helping support infrastructure and other key city projects.

In the two full years since 2020, the first year of the pandemic, sales tax revenue for both Long Beach and Ilwaco not only matched the totals of the two years leading up to the pandemic — with 2018 and 2019 being strong years in their own right — but have greatly surpassed them. Collections in 2021 and 2022 also easily exceeded what both cities had budgeted for, providing them with a surplus of funds they were not anticipating having.

