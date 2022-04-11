Dianna Knight, office administrator for the Long Beach Visitors and Merchant Services Center, models the bracelet with many charms attached. They may include a train, a musical note, a ship’s wheel, a sand dollar and a starfish.
There is a whole lot of charm in Long Beach these days.
And we mean that in more ways than one.
As 2022 dawned, ideas were suggested to celebrate the Long Beach Centennial. The city was incorporated in 1922 and today’s residents and community leaders wanted to make the commemoration a memorable one.
As well as the fireworks display held close to the actual anniversary of the incorporation, there have been a number of Centennial activities already held during the “100 days of fun.” These will culminate in a celebration dinner April 30 at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, honoring dignitaries from years past. Themed as a 1920s’ Speakeasy, the evening will include dancing, a live band and entertainment. The following day, May 1, will see the 71st annual Loyalty Day Parade, also with a Centennial theme.
As well as memories, Centennial organizers wanted people to have something tangible to keep to mark the occasion.
One suggestion was to create a charm bracelet and have locals and visitors travel around businesses in town collecting charms to attach it to.
About three weeks ago, the Long Beach Merchants Association, which is working with the city to commemorate the Centennial, kicked off the program.
And Dianna Knight, office administrator for the Long Beach Visitors and Merchant Services Center downtown, reported that it “has taken off like gangbusters.”
The idea is that people purchase a $5 bracelet from the merchants’ center or from Marsh’s Free Museum, then travel around town picking up $2 charms from various businesses.
Some 41 businesses signed up to play along. Charms include a train, a musical note, a ship’s wheel, a sand dollar and a starfish.
“The participating local merchants are amazed and thrilled with the increased foot traffic and new business they have seen so far,” said Knight. “And it’s only just begun!”
People who collect 30 charms can return to the merchants’ center and receive a (surprise) gift.
Karla Jensen, president of LBMA, has noticed more people coming into her business at the Mermaid Inn and RV Park at 1910 Pacific Ave., north of town. “It has definitely driven foot traffic, people that I have not seen before,” she said. “And some people also purchase earrings, coffee mugs and T-shirts when they visit.”
