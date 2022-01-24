LONG BEACH — With housing costs continuing to soar, the Long Beach City Council and city officials are dipping their toes into the water to better understand the plight facing many local working-class individuals and families.
At a workshop held prior to the Jan. 18 city council meeting, officials heard a presentation on the state of the local housing market from Kelly Rupp, an Ocean Park-based consultant who is a member of the Pacific County Planning Commission, and a key figure in the Pacific County Broadband Working Group and the Ocean Beach School District’s recent bond planning.
Rupp also helped the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority prepare its five-year strategic plan in 2018, and assisted the Longview Housing Authority on its strategic planning in 2019 and 2020.
Rupp was asked to give a presentation to the city council and planning commission by Deputy Long Beach City Administrator Ariel Smith, after she and Councilor Sue Svendsen heard the presentation Rupp gave at a conference they attended.
“I’m putting myself here as a member of the community. I’m not putting myself here as a housing expert or a sage that is trying to solve all of the world’s problems in these next set of slides here,” Rupp said at the outset of his presentation. “The presentation that I want to run through here tonight is making sure we’re grounded in definitions and a solid understanding of what it means to talk about housing.”
Data-orientedRupp presented city officials with a bevy of data points that, when taken together, came to one conclusion: Long Beach, and Pacific County as a whole, is in the midst of a housing conundrum, if not a full-blown crisis.
According to data collected by Zillow, which has some of the most up-to-date figures compared to more official sources, the typical value of homes in the Long Beach area rose by 23%, to $291,000, in just a single year from November 2020 to November 2021.
Demographically, Long Beach residents are in a more vulnerable position than most. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age in Long Beach is 52.2 — compared to 53.6 for the county as a whole and 37.7 for Washington state — and the percentage of the city’s 16-64 population that claims a disability is a shocking 39%, compared to 23% countywide and 10% statewide.
Long Beach residents are more financially vulnerable, too, Census data shows. About 30% of the city’s population are below the poverty level, and 34% of households in Long Beach are receiving food assistance via SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which Rupp said is probably an easier way of calculating how many people are needing assistance. About 19% of county households receive SNAP assistance, as well as 12% of households statewide.
And it’s not just people that are skewing older, either. An estimated 56% of the houses in Long Beach were built in the 1970s or earlier, and a total of just 18% were built in the 2000s or 2010s. Rupp noted that the data is even worse for homes in Raymond and South Bend.
“Homes this old typically lack energy efficiencies, they may lack safety features and they certainly require more maintenance relative to heat and roofing,” Rupp said. “The age of the property is also a factor when you start thinking about the robustness of the housing opportunities.”
What is unique to Long Beach and the peninsula compared to the rest of the county — and the country — is the sky-high number of homes in the city that stay vacant for much of the year. According to Census data, 40% of houses in Long Beach are not being lived in by a permanent, full-time resident. The sheer number of vacant houses are largely due to people who own second-homes and live here only seasonally or use them as vacation homes.
“I’ve had arguments with economists who couldn’t believe this data, who just couldn’t believe we had this high rate of seasonal homes,” Rupp said. “But it’s been this way, of course, for 100-plus years, so this is just a real reality.”
Affordable housingRupp also honed in specifically on affordable housing, and what that term actually means.
In both Washington and nationally, affordable housing is defined as residential housing that is rented or owned by a person or household whose monthly housing cost — including utilities — do not exceed 30% of the household’s monthly income. Households that exceed the 30% threshold are considered “housing-cost burdened” by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and those that exceed 50% are severely cost-burdened
Per HUD data, 65% of renters in Long Beach are paying more than 30% of their monthly household income, as well as 51.5% of homeowners with a mortgage. Only 14.8% of homeowners without a mortgage are exceeding the 30% threshold.
The presentation also touched on workforce housing, a term Rupp called imprecise and equated it instead to middle-income housing, which are generally households with incomes between 80-120% of an area’s median income (AMI), which is determined by HUD. AMI is used to determine what an area’s fair market rent should be, which includes the cost of shelter and major utilities such as electricity, water, gas, sewer and garbage. Fair market rent is used by HUD to determine payment amounts for its housing voucher programs.
For the 2022 fiscal year, HUD pegged the fair market rent of a one-bedroom house or apartment in Pacific County at $721, $949 for a two-bedroom, $1,335 for a three-bedroom and $1,469 for a four-bedroom.
“I doubt that you could really robustly buy quality housing at some of these levels for these sizes of apartments,” Rupp said.
Challenges, opportunitiesWith the data in hand, attention turned to the challenges and opportunities facing Long Beach in trying to address housing issues.
Challenges mentioned by Rupp include:
• The cost and availability of land. “Just finding land, especially in Pacific County, is challenging given our wetland situation.
• Needed infrastructure, such as water, electricity and sewer.
• Environmental access, including wetlands and the heavy prevalence of sand. “Building large, dense, multiple apartment dwellings is very problematic.”
• Construction costs, and the availability and interest of builders. “If you can find materials and afford the materials cost, then you have to deal with where are the builders? And most builders, as we can appreciate, are far more interested in going after spec homes at the higher end as opposed to middle income housing.”
While the challenges are steep, Rupp was excited about new opportunities that are being availed, such as community land trusts. These trusts, such as the Northwest Community Land Trust Coalition, permanently buy and maintain the land, and the infrastructure on the land, which allows the trust to enter into long-term, renewable leases with low or middle-income homeowners instead of a traditional sale. The goal of separating the ownership of land and housing is to prevent prices from rising significantly because of market factors and keep the housing on the land affordable for future generations.
Other opportunities that are gaining steam include: Social impact investing, where nonprofits acquire and preserve mixed-income properties where moderate to low-income workers live, allowing the nonprofits to stabilize rent costs and for families to build up wealth; Private consortiums such as the Willapa Community Development Association in Raymond, which owns a four-acre parcel of land that has access to utilities and is working to develop the land to support affordable housing; Collaborations between ports and the businesses they house, which are struggling to find and retain workers because of a lack of affordable housing.
In terms of what municipalities can do to support more, and more affordable, housing, Rupp pointed to zoning flexibility and permitting.
He referenced recently enacted laws in Oregon and California that allow associated dwelling units (ADUs), such as an apartment above a garage or a tiny home located on the property, to be rented or sold as an independent to another individual. Washington does not have such a law at the state level, but municipalities and counties can take such action to allow that.
The case is the same in Washington for allowing duplexes, triplexes or quadplexes to be built in R-1 single-family zones. Cities and counties can take such action if they so choose, but Rupp acknowledges it is a hot-button issue politically. Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said there has been “a lot of pushback” from residents on both allowing ADUs and allowing multiplexes in R-1 zones.
“This is why Oregon and California, knowing that one issue is such a political hotbed at a local level, they wanted to take that stress away [from municipalities],” Rupp said, noting bills have been proposed in recent sessions of the Washington State Legislature that would tackle those very issues.
In terms of permitting, Rupp said municipalities can support affordable housing by granting tax breaks to developers who refurbish old properties or establish rent caps. Other incentives could include fee reductions for builders and developers pursuing affordable housing, as well as waiving some ancillary requirements such as parking.
At the end of the day, though, positive housing developments are likely going to have to come from business and nonprofit groups, with municipalities supporting their endeavors where they can.
“You don’t want to use the word ‘crisis’ flippantly,” Rupp said, “but we really are in a very desperate situation with the number of folks seeking quality housing for their families.”
The council and city officials will hear another presentation from Rupp on Feb. 21, which will revolve around vacation rentals and how they relate to affordable housing issues.
