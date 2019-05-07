Junior Floats 1st Place: Girl Scouts of Western Washington

Senior Floats 1st Place: Pacific County Fair

2nd Place: Astoria Scandinavian Festival

Commercial Floats 1st Place: Ocean Beach Hospital

2nd Place: Pacific Integrated Martial Arts

3rd Place: Long Beach Elks

Novelty Floats 1st Place: Clatsop County Sons of Beaches

2nd Place: 40 et 8 Voiture 99

3rd Place: Arr! Pirates

Novelty Special Events 1st Place: Astoria Clowns Calliope

2nd Place: AFIFI Shrines Calliope

3rd Place: AFIFI Shrines Cannon

Military Color Guard 1st Place: U.S. Coast Guard

Marching Color Guard 1st Place: VFW District 16 Color Guard

2nd Place: Charles Stranhal, Post 3721

Novelty Marching Units 1st Place: VFW District 16 Cathlamet Memorial Banners

2nd Place: Viking Nordic

3rd Place: Peninsula Players

Senior Drill Teams 1st Place: Ballard Eagles Drill Team

2nd Place: North Queens Drill Team

3rd Place: The Gunslingers Drill Team

School Flag Teams and Color Guard 1st Place: Wishkah Valley Cheerleaders

2nd Place: North Thurston HS Flag Team

3rd Place: Hawkins Middle School Flag Team

Clowns 1st Place: Astoria Clowns

2nd Place: AFIFI World Famous Clowns

Senior Mounted 1st Place: Riverview Community Bank Clark Co Fair Court

2nd Place: Pierce County Mounted Sheriff Posse

3rd Place: Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo Queen

Saddle Club 1st Place: Peninsula Saddle Club

Misc. Animal Entry 1st Place: Llamas of SW Washington

Horse Group Pooper Scoopers 1st Place: Riverview Community Bank Clark Co Fair Court

2nd Place: Pierce County Mounted Sheriff Posse

3rd Place: Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo Queen

30 Years or Older Vehicle 1st Place: VFW 16 Cathlamet, WA

2nd Place: Scott Wells “64 Nova”

Car Club 1st Place: Beach Barons Car Club

2nd Place: Trailbreakers, Inc. 4 Wheel Drive Club

Vintage Military Vehicle 1st Place: Dennis Ripp

2nd Place: Active Enterprises

3rd Place: Jim and Marty Kruckenberg

Novelty Vehicle 1st Place: Joey Chavez Honor Mobile

2nd Place: Allen Investments

3rd Place: Clatsop County Sons of Beaches

Special Award: U.S. Coast Guard Boat

Special Award: VFW Field Artillery Bravo Battery, Longview

Special Award: VFW Hummer Bravo Battery, Longview

School Bands

1B School 1st Place: Wishkah Valley Middle/High School

2B School 1st Place: Ilwaco High School Marching Band

2nd Place: Toutle Lake High School

1A School 1st Place: Tenino Sound Train Band

2A School 1st Place: North Mason High School

2nd Place: Ridgefield High School

3rd Place: Franklin Pierce High School Cardinal Marching Band

Special Award: Woodland Combined Marching Band

3A School 1st Place: North Thurston High School Band

2nd Place: Fort Vancouver High School

4A School 1st Place: Camas High School Papermakers

Middle School Oregon 1st Place: Fire Oaks Falcon Middle School

2nd Place: Jewell Middle School

Middle School Washington 1st Place: Chief Joseph Middle School

2nd Place: View Ridge Middle School

3rd Place: Hawkins Middle School

Special Award: Rochester Middle School

Chuck Conto Award: Chief Joseph Middle School

Founder Award: U.S. Coast Guard

Sweepstakes Award: VFW 16 Memorial Banners

Special Award: American Legion Riders

Special Award: Chris Spence

Special Award: Hasan Davis (York)

Special Award: Raymond Jazz Band

