Junior Floats 1st Place: Girl Scouts of Western Washington
Senior Floats 1st Place: Pacific County Fair
2nd Place: Astoria Scandinavian Festival
Commercial Floats 1st Place: Ocean Beach Hospital
2nd Place: Pacific Integrated Martial Arts
3rd Place: Long Beach Elks
Novelty Floats 1st Place: Clatsop County Sons of Beaches
2nd Place: 40 et 8 Voiture 99
3rd Place: Arr! Pirates
Novelty Special Events 1st Place: Astoria Clowns Calliope
2nd Place: AFIFI Shrines Calliope
3rd Place: AFIFI Shrines Cannon
Military Color Guard 1st Place: U.S. Coast Guard
Marching Color Guard 1st Place: VFW District 16 Color Guard
2nd Place: Charles Stranhal, Post 3721
Novelty Marching Units 1st Place: VFW District 16 Cathlamet Memorial Banners
2nd Place: Viking Nordic
3rd Place: Peninsula Players
Senior Drill Teams 1st Place: Ballard Eagles Drill Team
2nd Place: North Queens Drill Team
3rd Place: The Gunslingers Drill Team
School Flag Teams and Color Guard 1st Place: Wishkah Valley Cheerleaders
2nd Place: North Thurston HS Flag Team
3rd Place: Hawkins Middle School Flag Team
Clowns 1st Place: Astoria Clowns
2nd Place: AFIFI World Famous Clowns
Senior Mounted 1st Place: Riverview Community Bank Clark Co Fair Court
2nd Place: Pierce County Mounted Sheriff Posse
3rd Place: Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo Queen
Saddle Club 1st Place: Peninsula Saddle Club
Misc. Animal Entry 1st Place: Llamas of SW Washington
Horse Group Pooper Scoopers 1st Place: Riverview Community Bank Clark Co Fair Court
2nd Place: Pierce County Mounted Sheriff Posse
3rd Place: Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo Queen
30 Years or Older Vehicle 1st Place: VFW 16 Cathlamet, WA
2nd Place: Scott Wells “64 Nova”
Car Club 1st Place: Beach Barons Car Club
2nd Place: Trailbreakers, Inc. 4 Wheel Drive Club
Vintage Military Vehicle 1st Place: Dennis Ripp
2nd Place: Active Enterprises
3rd Place: Jim and Marty Kruckenberg
Novelty Vehicle 1st Place: Joey Chavez Honor Mobile
2nd Place: Allen Investments
3rd Place: Clatsop County Sons of Beaches
Special Award: U.S. Coast Guard Boat
Special Award: VFW Field Artillery Bravo Battery, Longview
Special Award: VFW Hummer Bravo Battery, Longview
School Bands
1B School 1st Place: Wishkah Valley Middle/High School
2B School 1st Place: Ilwaco High School Marching Band
2nd Place: Toutle Lake High School
1A School 1st Place: Tenino Sound Train Band
2A School 1st Place: North Mason High School
2nd Place: Ridgefield High School
3rd Place: Franklin Pierce High School Cardinal Marching Band
Special Award: Woodland Combined Marching Band
3A School 1st Place: North Thurston High School Band
2nd Place: Fort Vancouver High School
4A School 1st Place: Camas High School Papermakers
Middle School Oregon 1st Place: Fire Oaks Falcon Middle School
2nd Place: Jewell Middle School
Middle School Washington 1st Place: Chief Joseph Middle School
2nd Place: View Ridge Middle School
3rd Place: Hawkins Middle School
Special Award: Rochester Middle School
Chuck Conto Award: Chief Joseph Middle School
Founder Award: U.S. Coast Guard
Sweepstakes Award: VFW 16 Memorial Banners
Special Award: American Legion Riders
Special Award: Chris Spence
Special Award: Hasan Davis (York)
Special Award: Raymond Jazz Band
