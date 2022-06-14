LONG BEACH — Officers from multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue on June 7 after a 911 caller stated that an armed man pointed a firearm at her and a friend. The incident resulted in a significant police presence in the area and the arrest of a suspect.
The victim told officers that a man walking a pitbull walked up to her and her friend, asking where a man had gone. He allegedly told the two that “he wasn’t kidding” and that “somebody is going to die today” while allegedly pointing the firearm toward them.
According to court records, they left the scene and went to an address on Sandridge Road to call 911. The suspect and reporting party were both captured on a surveillance camera at a nearby market, but the alleged altercation happened out of the camera’s view.
The victims were able to provide law enforcement with a detailed description of the suspect, and it matched the man that a Long Beach Police Department officer observed on the market’s security camera footage.
“Once the area was closed off, I approached adjacent apartments to notify occupants that we had a possible person with a gun in the area when I observed the male in question working on his car in front of 1307 Washington Avenue Unit 2,” the LBPD officer wrote in a probable cause statement.
The man is identified as Isaiah J. Daniel, 34, of Long Beach.
“I approached the subject and questioned him about the incident. [The subject] said he had his gun down to his side because he thought someone was trying to break into the neighbor’s apartment earlier,” the officer stated.
Daniel reportedly informed the officer that the firearm was inside his apartment, locked in a safe. However, after officers received his consent to enter the apartment, they located the firearm in an “open kitchen drawer.”
Officers arrested Daniel and booked him into the Pacific County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bail in the amount of $20,000 on June 10. His formal arraignment is scheduled for June 17.
The incident wasn’t the first time law enforcement had a run-in with Daniel and a firearm. Back in October 2020, he was questioned by police after allegedly cornering a Pacific County PUD No. 2 worker with a firearm.
