LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department arrested Jordan R. Wekenborg-Garcia, 31 of Long Beach, on Jan. 12 for three counts of first-degree rape of a child.
The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the department, the Washington State Child Protective Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard after a victim told a fellow student at Ocean Park Elementary that she was having sex with an adult male.
On Jan. 12, Long Beach Police Officer Casey Meling, along with U.S. Coast Guard Investigator Brandon Trinidad and Reserve Officer Ryan Purvis, conducted an interview with Wekenborg-Garcia on base at the Cape Disappointment Coast Guard Station, where he is stationed.
“Approximately 45 minutes into the interview, Wekenborg-Garcia started putting his head into his hands. He said no matter what he admitted to; he will be in trouble,” Meling wrote in his report. “In the end, Wekenborg-Garcia admitted to 6-7 incidents where he had oral intercourse with [the victim].”
Wekenborg-Garcia also admitted to performing sexual acts on the victim but denied having sexual intercourse.
According to court documents, the activity is believed to have started as far back as when the child was 4 years old and happened as recently as Dec. 26. Investigators, however, including a forensic interviewer from the Crisis Support Network, could not determine how many encounters had actually occurred, because the victim was unable to talk about the incidents.
The victim did write a short note while talking to her school principal. It read that the man “was having sex with me.” The victim told investigators that what she wrote on the note was true.
The entire investigation leading up to his arrest spanned only three days, and at the conclusion of the interview Wekenborg-Garcia was arrested and transported to the Pacific County Jail, accused of first-degree rape of a child.
Wekenborg-Garcia made his preliminary appearance in Pacific County Superior Court on Jan. 13, where he was appointed indigent defense attorney David Arcuri.
Pacific County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford asked that Wekenborg-Garcia be held on $3 million bail, but Judge Don Richter instead ordered he be held on $1 million. Richter also ordered a sexual assault protection order barring Wekenborg-Garcia from contacting the victim by any means.
In the meantime, CPS has placed the victim in protective custody.
Wekenborg-Garcia is next scheduled to appear in the Pacific County Superior Court for his arraignment on Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.