LONG BEACH — Jordan R. Wekenborg-Garcia, 32, of Long Beach and a coastguardsman stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment (USCG), has been sentenced to prison for raping a minor.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape of a child on Feb. 18, barely a month after his arrest.
He was arrested on Jan. 12 at his residence on the 400 Block of Ocean Beach Blvd for child rape after a joint investigation by the USCG and Long Beach Police Department.
During an interview with investigators, he indicated that "no matter what he admitted to; he will be in trouble."
According to court records, at the time of his arrest, the victim was 11 years old, and the sexual activity reportedly went as far back as when she was 4. Wekenborg-Garcia admitted to six or seven incidents during his interview.
Details of the crimes came to light after the victim told some friends at the Ocean Beach Elementary School about what Wekenborg-Garcia was doing to her. The information was then passed on to adults, and law enforcement was contacted.
During an interview with the victim, investigators learned that she had provided Principal Sheena Burke with a note that stated the defendant "was having sex with me." Crisis Support Network specialists and Child Protective Services had her removed from danger.
In his Statement of Defendant on Plea of Guilty, entered on Feb. 18, Wekenborg-Garcia admitted to performing "three separate and distinct acts" with the victim on or about Dec. 26, 2021, while she was under the age of 12.
According to court records, the standard presentencing investigation by the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) recommended that Wekenborg-Garcia be sentenced to between 93 to 123 months in prison for each count.
Neither the victim's mother nor the victim wished to speak to the DOC investigator.
Under Wekenborg-Garcia's plea agreement that Judge Don Richter accepted during a sentencing hearing on April 1, he will spend a minimum of 162 months to life in prison, with lifetime sex offender registration and a lifetime protection order shielding the victim.
The standard range was up to 216 months in prison.
The conviction and sentence mean that an indeterminate board will decide any possible parole for Wekenborg-Garcia, and he could spend the rest of his life incarcerated.
He departed the Pacific County Jail for prison on April 29, and will have to serve at least 13.5 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
