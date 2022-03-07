LONG BEACH — At a workshop held in late February, Long Beach city councilors and administrators heard the second of a two-part presentation on local housing issues, with this one centered on the role that short-term vacation rentals are playing.
The presentation, given by Ocean Park-based consultant and Pacific County Planning Commissioner Kelly Rupp, fostered a discussion among councilors and city officials about what steps Long Beach could look at taking to improve its licensing and permitting process for vacation rentals, as well as adjusting regulations to limit where and how many rentals are allowed in a given area.
The issue is one that Rupp is familiar with, as a member of the county planning commission in 2019 and 2020 when the county took significant steps to curtail where, and how many, vacation rentals could be allowed in the county’s unincorporated areas. The issue drew significant interest, and ultimately resulted in the Pacific County Board of Commissioners voting to prohibit new short-term rentals in the R-1 zoning district and require vacation rentals in R-2 and R-R zones to have a radius of at least 300 feet from any other vacation rental property.
In Pacific County, short-term vacation rentals are defined as single-family residential dwellings rented out for periods less than 30 days and generally consists of renting out a residential dwelling in a residential neighborhood — normally without the presence of management on-site during the rental period.
Other coastal communities and vacation destinations, including Ilwaco, have taken steps to limit or ban vacation rentals since then, and cities and counties' short-term rental policies are increasingly coming under the spotlight for how they could be affecting affordable housing in their community. Long Beach already has a vacation rental ban in R-1 zones.
The Municipal Research and Services Center, a non-profit organization that provides crucial resources and guidance for local governments in Washington, wrote in December that affordable housing is a “significant policy factor to weigh” when it comes to short-term rentals for communities that have both a tight housing supply and a strong tourism market — such as Long Beach. Many experts, MRSC said, believe that short-term rentals have a negative impact on affordable housing, “especially in high-tourism communities.”
Rupp, in his presentation, highlighted a number of potential negative consequences that short-term rentals could have on both local housing markets, the more traditional lodging industry and the city government itself, including: Taking long-term rental units off the market; Incentivizing property owners to evict long-term tenants to make higher profits from short-term renters; Having an unfair advantage over established hotels and inns if they are not subject to the same level of taxation or regulation; and reducing lodging tax revenues for the city if short-term rental owners are able to evade taxes.
Rupp didn’t discount the benefits that short-term rentals can provide, including: Contributing to local wealth by giving residents the opportunity to earn money from hosting tourists; Making efficient use of space by allowing residents to host guests in a room or unit when it might otherwise go unused; and spreading tourist dollars beyond typical hotel and tourism districts by attracting visitors to less-frequented neighborhoods.
But data from the 2020 Census shined a bright light on just how tight the housing market is in Long Beach and on the peninsula in general. There were a combined 2,495 occupied and 430 vacant housing units in Raymond, South Bend, Tokeland, Naselle and Chinook in 2020 — an occupancy rate of 85.3%. In the Long Beach, Ilwaco and Ocean Park areas, there were 2,251 occupied and 1,642 vacant housing units — an occupancy rate of just 57.8%.
According to AirDNA, which tracks and analyzes vacation rental data from Airbnb and Vrbo, there were 192 homes listed as short-term rentals in the Long Beach area as of Feb. 16, both within and just outside of city limits.
Licensing, regulating
Rupp detailed to the councilors the fees that the county has put in place for people wanting to license their house as a short-term vacation rental, and encouraged Long Beach to think “aggressively” about implementing substantial fees to recoup money the city is dedicating to safety inspections and other compliance requirements.
In zones where short-term rentals are allowed as a permitted use — R-3, C-C and MU-T — the initial fee is $890, which includes the annual $750 license fee and $140 in one-time application, technology and zoning fees. In zones where they are allowed as a special use — R-2, R-R, R-L and MU — the initial fee is $1,810, which includes the annual $750 license fees, $75 for one-time application and technology fees, and $985 for a one-time special use fee.
“This is not simply ‘nuisance fees’ or ‘nuisance inspections,’” Rupp said. “You, as an owner, are putting your home … at the disposal of someone who doesn’t know that property and who may not know Pacific County very well. You want it to be safe, you need it to be healthy, and you absolutely don’t want a fire or other mishap to create tragedy here. So the idea of inspections, and fees to support and maintain those inspections and the quality of that work, is not idle ‘nuisance fees.’”
Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips said people he’s spoken with who are renting out their house as a short-term rental have told him that they are counting on the revenue they’re bringing in to fund their retirement. “They’re making a ton of money [using it] as a 401(k) plan equivalent.”
Rupp also looked at some of the creative solutions municipalities both big and small have come up with to limit the negative effects that short-term rentals might be having on the affordability of their local housing markets.
In Vancouver, B.C., the city implemented a “Vacancy Tax” in 2017 that returns empty and under-utilized properties to the market as long-term rentals for people living and working in Vancouver. Each year, Vancouver homeowners are required to submit a declaration to determine if their property is subject to the tax essentially by disclosing if someone is living full-time at the residence. In 2021, properties that were deemed empty were subject to a tax of 3% of the property’s assessed taxable value that year, with the funds from the tax going toward the city’s affordable housing programs.
In Austin, Texas, single-family or duplex short-term rentals that are not occupied by the owner may not be located within 1,000 feet of another such rental. There is no such limit on owner-occupied single-family, duplex or multi-family homes that are also serving as rentals.
In Portland, only part of a residential dwelling can be used for short-term rental purposes, and the owner of the rental must occupy the dwelling unit for at least 270 days each calendar year. A notice also has to be given to neighbors informing them of the short-term rental, which also contains contact information and explains the city’s short-term rental regulations.
In Manzanita, a cap is placed on the number of short-term rentals in certain zones where they are allowed. Only 17.5% of the dwelling units in the R-2, R-3 and SR-R zones are able to be permitted as short-term rentals.
Councilors, officials weigh in
Phillips said he’s had residents tell him that there are too many short-term rentals in their neighborhood, and wondered if there was a way of knowing how many are too many in an area and determining the impact they have on issues like parking and orderly conduct. He added that he has about five rentals on his street alone.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said the city is fairly loose about how it regulates short-term rentals, noting there is no limit on how many rentals are allowed in zones where they are permitted.
“There are a lot of [our] zones that allow it, and there’s no distancing [required] between them,” Glasson said. “You could have four in a row on a street, or you could have one and not see another one for 10 blocks. It’s a first-come, first-served thing, at the moment.”
Ariel Smith, the city’s deputy administrator and community development director, said the rentals in the zones where they are outright permitted, and not conditionally allowed, are harder to regulate. “If they’re under a conditional-use permit and there are conditions assigned to that property for that use, then it’s easy to rescind a permit if needed — based on the conditions.”
Smith and Councilor Sue Svendsen advocated for more stringent inspections to ensure houses that are being rented out are safe and sanitary. Svendsen cited one home that was “actively dangerous,” with dry rot and mushrooms growing in the shower, but was still being rented out on a regular basis.
“We need to put them more on the playing field of hotels, because we’re not going to get a bigger hotel here that might bring conventions and a nice meeting room, or something like that, if there’s so much competition with the vacation rental homes,” Svendsen said, noting that there have been other similarly sized communities that allow as few as 5% of homes to be permitted as short-term rentals and thinks there should be some kind of a maximum limit for Long Beach.
Conducting fire and safety inspections, collecting fees and generally “policing” compliance takes time and effort, Rupp said. At the county level, much of the focus initially has been on identifying the people who are operating unlicensed vacation rentals, which can be as easy as cross-referencing listings that have been posted on websites like Airbnb, Vrbo and Craigslist.
Phillips agreed that the city needs to look at adjusting its fees for licensing and inspections, and possibly earmarking some of those funds for affordable housing programs. As a city with one of the biggest second-home ownership rates in the state, “I think we have some opportunities there to bring revenue in to help us do some other [affordable housing] things.”
Rupp urged the council to make changes as they see fit, and not to be fearful about doing so.
“As we’ve seen during this whole covid time, folks are coming to Long Beach. They want to come, they’re going to continue to come and they’re going to pay top dollar for the experience that we’re able to offer down here in the city.”
Councilor Patrick Reddy warned about cracking down too hard on vacation rentals and called it a double-edged sword. Many people, he said, don’t like staying at hotels for a number of reasons, and during the pandemic vacation rentals have allowed people to self-isolate themselves away from the throngs of people in hotels.
But Svendsen cautioned that if there’s no affordable housing for hospitality workers, tourists are going to continue to have trouble when it comes to things like dining at their favorite restaurants. Councilor Del Murry claims much of the hospitality worker crunch in recent years to the crackdown on the area’s Hispanic population by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and doesn’t think more affordable housing options will boost the local industry’s workforce.
“Every city in the nation has problems with getting people to work, and I don’t think it’s the housing as much,” Murry said. “And the thing about choking out people that want to rent out houses by [implementing] high fees is that every corporation, every company, everybody’s having this discussion: ‘They’ll pay the money, they’ll pay it. They’ll pay the high gas, they’ll pay the high food.’
“I just think that everybody who thinks they’re going to keep gouging the consumer is wrong, and I think it’s the wrong way to go,” Murry continued. “This is a tourist town, and anybody who moves down here knows they’re going to be in a tourist area. That’s what’s going on in the summer, and that’s just the way it is. I disagree with raising all of these fees.”
Svendsen agreed that ICE’s crackdown contributed significantly to the recent local workforce shortage, but said it was clear that a lack of affordable housing plays an important role as well.
“We have professionals coming to town that cannot find a place to rent while they look for a house to buy,” Svendsen said. “So, yeah, the [lack of] housing does affect our worker market.”
