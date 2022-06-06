LONG BEACH — Several new food trucks are coming to Long Beach and could be up and running in just a matter of weeks, after a local business owner got the OK from city councilors last month.
At a May 9 special meeting, the Long Beach City Council conditionally approved a request for a special use permit from Kaarina Stotts, owner of Neptune Movie House and the Taco Shack, to bring in four food trucks and operate an outdoor food court on the same lot as the Taco Shack — located at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Sid Snyder Drive.
In her application for a permit from the city, Stotts said the trailers will be brand-new and that the food court, once completed, will consist of both a covered and uncovered seating area with picnic tables. The decoration of both the new trailers and the food court will be tropical or beach-like, she said, with plenty of lighting and landscaping that includes a variety of trees and flowers.
The conditional approval of the food court from the city includes several mandatory requirements that must be adhered to, many or all of which the city also required when it approved a request in April from Tim Harrell to own and operate a food court on a vacant lot near Veteran’s Field.
Requirements include:
- Trash receptacles near each of the food trucks, which must be emptied regularly.
- A minimum of eight picnic tables to be provided for guest seating.
- Restrooms must be screened with an approved material and face east, toward Washington Avenue South.
- Utilities, screening, fencing, signage, lighting and landscaping all being subject to ongoing review and approval by city staff.
- Screening on all sides of the trucks, with the non-customer side being screened from residential view — the use of arborvitae is acceptable.
- Each truck should have a minimum of two planters, and the use of lattice fencing is also encouraged.
- Each truck must have water, sewer and power, with the water and sewer connections needing to meet the same requirements that the city holds RV hook-ups to. The power must be installed underground.
- No signage is allowed on public sidewalks, and any signage will be subject to design review.
- All lighting must face down toward the food court so as not to act as a distraction for drivers, with flashing or moving lights prohibited.
The permit is valid for one year from the date of operation, although the council has the ability to extend the permit for another year. The city is expected to adopt language during its annual process of updating Long Beach’s code to allow for the food court to be permitted without requiring the special-use designation.
Variety of choicesThe trucks themselves are expected to arrive in the coming week or two, and, pending final approval from the state Department of Labor and Industries, could be up and running as early as July 1.
In her permit application, Stotts said there will be a “no compete” clause in the contracts with the food truck vendors, “meaning there will be a nice variety of foods for everyone to enjoy.” The trucks are expected to be open a minimum of five days a week in the summer, and four days a week throughout the rest of the year. The current proposed hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Stotts hopes “the businesses will flourish and can be open more extended hours.”
Along with the Taco Shack, the new food trucks will offer a variety of options to customers. One of the food trucks, B&D’s Food Hut, operated by Brent and Dawn Wheeler, is expected to offer the likes of gyros, teriyaki bowls and burgers. Another, Formosa Bao, operated by Rhoda Chunting Baumann, will offer Taiwanese-styled baozi — commonly known as bao, a steamed bun filled with meat or vegetarian offerings.
Dragon bowls, banh mi and Korean BBQ wings highlight Asian cuisine offerings that are expected at the food truck operated by Indus Johnston, Long Beach Dragon Bowls. And Barbe-Queen, with a brick-and-mortar location in Ocean Park, will bring its Polynesian cuisine to Long Beach, including the likes of loco moco, lumpia and short ribs.
Stotts teased that there are additional offerings that have not yet been disclosed, to keep people surprised.
In an unrelated business decision, Stotts recently announced the end of drive-in movies at the nearby Neptune Theater. Initiated at a time when most indoor business was severely restricted due to the pandemic, the drive-in no longer brought in enough income to justify the expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.