LONG BEACH — City councilors on Monday gave their stamp of approval for Long Beach to enter into an agreement with engineering firm Gray & Osborne for upgrading a pair of the city’s critical lift stations.

The $285,700 contract between the city and Gray & Osborne modifies the on-call engineering services that the company provides to Long Beach, and was OK’d by the Long Beach City Council at its Feb. 6 meeting. The cost of the contract amendment for the work on two of the lift stations is covered by the $1 million in federal funds that the city received last fall via the Community Development Block Grant program.

