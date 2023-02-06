LONG BEACH — City councilors on Monday gave their stamp of approval for Long Beach to enter into an agreement with engineering firm Gray & Osborne for upgrading a pair of the city’s critical lift stations.
The $285,700 contract between the city and Gray & Osborne modifies the on-call engineering services that the company provides to Long Beach, and was OK’d by the Long Beach City Council at its Feb. 6 meeting. The cost of the contract amendment for the work on two of the lift stations is covered by the $1 million in federal funds that the city received last fall via the Community Development Block Grant program.
Long Beach has spent the last couple of years lining up funding to repair and upgrade its sewer lift stations. Lift stations are large pumping facilities, needed to effectively transport sewage in this area because of the high groundwater level and flat terrain.
Along with the CDBG grant, the 2023 federal budget that was signed into law in late December includes $1.7 million for the city’s lift station repair efforts. That came courtesy of a congressionally-directed spending request from both Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, after Long Beach applied for funding.
Earlier in 2022, the city put $200,000 in federal funds that it received as part of the American Rescue Plan toward the repair of one lift station. Those funds covered about 40% of the overall cost needed for overhauling the lift station.
Without the federal assistance, city officials said the financial burden of repairing and upgrading the lift stations would have fallen on Long Beach’s sewer rate payers. Mayor Jerry Phillips said the upgrades of the older and inefficient lift stations will also help prepare the city for future population growth.
Water line loanCouncilors on Monday also authorized Phillips to sign a $1.8 million low-interest loan contract with the Washington State Public Works Board for work to replace the water line that runs from Pioneer Road to 26th Street on Ocean Beach Boulevard and from 51st Street to 42nd Place on K Place.
The city was awarded the loan in November, and will pair the water line work with an asphalt overlay project on the segment of Ocean Beach Boulevard. In December, the city received a $205,000 grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board for the road work. The grant requires a 5% match of about $10,785 for the city to cover.
Long Beach Deputy City Administrator Ariel Smith said the city is also considering including stormwater or sewer upgrades as part of the project, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.