LONG BEACH — Councilors in Long Beach on Monday moved to ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits, a few weeks after a majority of voters in the city gave their support for such a ban.

With the results from the April 25 special election now certified and showing that 53.5% of the 647 participating Long Beach voters were in favor of a ban, councilors moved to take action on the issue.

