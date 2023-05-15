LONG BEACH — Councilors in Long Beach on Monday moved to ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks within city limits, a few weeks after a majority of voters in the city gave their support for such a ban.
With the results from the April 25 special election now certified and showing that 53.5% of the 647 participating Long Beach voters were in favor of a ban, councilors moved to take action on the issue.
The council unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance that prohibits all sales and discharge of consumer fireworks within Long Beach city limits. In accordance with state law, the ban will not go into effect until the following year — meaning fireworks will still be legal to purchase and set off in Long Beach during this summer’s Fourth of July holiday.
As detailed in the ordinance, the ban does not apply to the city’s professional Fourth of July fireworks show, which has traditionally been held on the beach each year, as well as other “authorized public displays” that have received the necessary permitting from the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The ban also does not cover the beach itself, where jurisdiction lies with Washington State Parks. The state agency has previously said it will follow the lead of nearby local government entities when deciding whether to enforce its own ban on the state-owned property.
However, at Monday’s meeting, councilor Sue Svendsen said state parks is currently conducting its own ecological study on the use of fireworks on the beach, and will make its decision based on that and not what action nearby communities have — or have not — taken. The Observer is pursuing additional information about the study.
Chief weighs in
At the council’s May 1 meeting, Svendsen asked if Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright would be able to field questions and give his take to the council on the matter before any action was taken.
Wright was on-hand at a workshop just prior to the May 15 meeting, and told councilors and city officials — as he did when he spoke to the Ilwaco City Council when they passed their ban in late 2021 — that he did not see a consumer fireworks ban as being “unenforceable.”
“It’s problematic, is how I’d view it,” Wright said. He compared LBPD receiving a fireworks complaint similar to how the department receives a complaint of a speeding driver.
“If we get a call, say on North Washington Street, of a speeding car, we’d respond to the scene. Unless we get incredibly lucky, the car will be gone. We might find it parked, even, but we can’t take enforcement action on that,” he said. “Now, if we saw the driver by the car we might say ‘Hey, I got a report of you speeding. I don’t know if you were or not, but just be aware that we got the report.’”
Although catching someone in the act of lighting off fireworks illegally is challenging, Wright said it doesn’t mean that officers can’t make contact with the alleged violators and inform them about the ordinance. This education component can be an important tool for law enforcement to keep people from violating city code, he said.
“It’s going to be something to work on,” Wright added. “We will enforce it … It will be problematic, but there will be some tickets, there will be some warnings and there’ll be some education.”
Wright refrained from sharing his own personal opinion on the matter, saying it’s the council’s job to pass laws and LBPD’s job to enforce those laws.
“That’s the way the system works,” Wright said. “I believe in it, to be honest with you.”
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the council was set to vote on the consumer fireworks ban at its June 5 meeting. Following the May 15 workshop, the proposed ordinance was a late addition to the agenda of that evening's regularly scheduled council meeting, where it was adopted.
