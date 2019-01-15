On Dec. 2 at 1:06 a.m., LBPD stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The driver, Tahnika D. Mitchell, 26, from South Bend, was alleged to be driving with a suspended license. She was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Jan. 5 at 10:42 a.m., in Long Beach, fraud and theft were reported after individuals allegedly used stolen credit cards and fake cards to make purchases and the actual owners disputed the charges. The suspects were seen on security videos. It is also alleged these same subjects have done this at Fred Meyer in Warrenton, Ore., also. The case remains under investigation.
On Jan. 8 at 9 p.m., Steven K. Whiting, 49, from Long Beach was booked into Pacific County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant.
On Jan. 9 at 9:50 a.m., LBPD responded to a call of criminal trespassing and found Mike S. Schaefer, 63, from Long Beach inside the home. He was cited for criminal trespass second-degree.
On Jan. 11 at 1:20 p.m., Joseph M. McGill II, 46, from Ocean Park was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Jan. 11 at 4 p.m., LBPD again contacted Mark S. Schaefer, 63, from Long Beach for criminal trespassing. He was again cited for criminal trespass second-degree.
At 4:20 p.m., an Ilwaco business reported someone stole 26 Lotto tickets costing $10 each. A female allegedly came in to cash one out and took off running when confronted.
At 5:59 p.m., David C. Botting, 64, from Ocean Park, was cited for criminal trespassing first-degree, after he allegedly would not leave an Ilwaco business.
On Jan. 13 at 2:09 am., Reno B. Johnson, 23, from Helena, Montana was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
