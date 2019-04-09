On March 26 at 8:10 a.m. at the school, threats were reported after a student had allegedly been harassed with taunts and name calling.
On March 31 at 8:30 p.m., Iokewe N. Demello, 56, from Ocean Park was stopped for a traffic violation and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On April 5 at 7:20 a.m., a Long Beach business reported malicious mischief after someone used grass killer on a lawn.
On April 6 at 5 p.m., in Long Beach, Robert J. Mellody, 60, from Ocean Park was cited for theft third-degree after allegedly stealing clothes from a laundromat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.