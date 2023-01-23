Jan. 17 — Reporting party parked his hydraulic dump trailer and a battery was stolen out of it. It is a skinny different shaped battery out of a Kobota tractor. Extra patrols requested.
A female crying in front of a Long Beach store told officer she missed the last bus and couldn’t afford a taxi to get home. She was cold and soaking wet from the rain. Officer provided a ride home.
Jan. 18 — A male was found standing outside same store. He was sweating profusely and stated he was overheated. The temperature was approximately 40 degrees at the time. He declined any sort of medical aid or assistance and told the officer he was just going to go inside and get a cup of coffee.
Jan. 19 — Male reported yelling and refusing to leave a store. Officer observed him walking on the sidewalk at a quick pace southbound on Pacific Avenue. Store employees said they believed
He was just having a bad day and cold, and did not wish to prosecute him for trespassing. Officer located him and provided him hand warmers.
Jan. 20 — Chelsea M. Brown, 40 of Ilwaco, was cited from DWLS 3rd degree, after parking in a doctor’s space at Ocean Beach Hospital and falsely claiming she was going in because of a broken wrist.
Reporting party stated that a “meth girl” broke into the garage and was upstairs in the residence. Subject left before officer arrived and could not be located. Homeowner declined to press charges.
Multiple reports of a man with a gun walking by the Black Lake Park in Ilwaco prompted a school lock down. Subject was located at Beacon RV Park and found to have a pellet gun. Subject was apologetic about the incident and the gun was destroyed.
Reporting party called about a possible burglary to her residence. When she arrived home, she discovered items disturbed inside the residence. She exited the house and waited for police to arrive. Officer found all of the doors were secure, but several casement style windows that are normally open were ajar. A stained glass window covering the laundry room open casement window and was moved onto the washing machine and was partially covered with folded laundry. Several items including a Tikka TJX Lite .308 rifle and jewelry were reported missing.
Citizen reported a subject throwing rocks at cars downtown. Officers responded and saw several adult subjects standing in front of the arcade. A male subject in the group was tossing a small rubber super ball off the building across the street so that it bounced back at him. Officer advised them of the complaint and they agreed to stop bouncing the ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.