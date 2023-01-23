Jan. 17 — Reporting party parked his hydraulic dump trailer and a battery was stolen out of it. It is a skinny different shaped battery out of a Kobota tractor. Extra patrols requested.

A female crying in front of a Long Beach store told officer she missed the last bus and couldn’t afford a taxi to get home. She was cold and soaking wet from the rain. Officer provided a ride home.

