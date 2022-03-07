On Feb. 28 at 12:15 p.m., a 13-year-old female from Ocean Park allegedly brought beer to school and poured it into a water bottle. A charge of minor in possession was sent to juvenile.

On March 1 at 11:38 a.m., a boat parked at the Port of Ilwaco had been entered.

At 4:52 p.m., a harassment complaint was received in Long Beach. The incident involved a minor got a tongue piercing without parental consent.

On March 2 at 9:52 a.m., a car prowl was reported and a purse, wallet and bank deposits were stolen.

On March 4 at 11:44 p.m., on Ocean Beach Boulevard, a group people wearing hoods were said to be ringing door bells and trying to open windows.

On March 5 at 12:48 a.m., people were reported to be prowling a Long Beach neighborhood.

At 11:43 a.m. in Ilwaco, a storage unit was burglarized and numerous items stolen including a weed eater, chainsaw, and more.

At 2:04 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported after an allegedly intoxicated female bit five people inside a business. No one was injured.

At 9:03 p.m., two teenagers continued to knocking on doors on Ocean Beach Boulevard and ringing doorbells.

At 9:58 p.m., in Long Beach, Melissa P. Castro, 40, from Ocean Park was stopped and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.

On March 6 at 6:03 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, a homeless person was sleeping under a blue tarp. When asked to move along the male allegedly became belligerent and started screaming at the officer.

