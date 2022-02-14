On Jan. 31 at 11 a.m., a home had been ransacked in Long Beach.

On Feb. 1 an assault was reported at 10:05 a.m. in Long Beach. Arriving officer found no visible signs of the assault.

On Feb. 2 at 10:55 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, a boat cover valued at approximately $987 was reported stolen.

On Feb. 5 at 1:15 a.m. in Long Beach, vandalism was reported after a business sign was broken and tire tracks were visible through the grass of the property.

On Feb. 7, in Long Beach, two males allegedly shoplifted clothing.

On Feb. 10 at 12:21 p.m., a 14-year-old female from Ocean Park was alleged to have assaulted a protesting student. A charge of assault fourth-degree was sent to juvenile.

On Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m., in Long Beach, an assault was reported. Bernard Borran, 53, from Kelso was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.