On March 7 at 5:16 p.m., Anthony R. Ramos, 29, from Long Beach, was stopped for a traffic citation and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On March 11 at 3:24 a.m., up and down Washington Avenue in Long Beach, numerous vehicles were found with windows smashed out or damaged.
At 8:15 a.m. on Washington Avenue, the window in a door to a home had been shattered.
At 11:24 a.m., more victims on Washington called to report damage.
At 12:35 a.m. several businesses had windows damaged also, possibly from a pellet gun.
On March 12 at 9:06 a.m., in Ilwaco, Tonde R. Rowlette, 26, from Walla Walla was stopped for a traffic citation and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
Suspect Collin J. LaPlant, 34, from Long Beach was stopped for a traffic violation and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
A burglary was reported on 18th Street in Long Beach at 11:29 p.m.
On March 13 at 7:37 a.m., Robert D. O’Brien, 31, from Ilwaco, was stopped for a traffic citation and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.