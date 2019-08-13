On July 31 at 9 a.m. in Long Beach, a large rubber mat was reported stolen from a business.
The theft of a side mirror extender was reported at 9:11 a.m. in Long Beach.
On Aug. 1 at 2:26 p.m. in Long Beach, a sewer line was turned on and the sewage tank overfilled causing raw sewage to spray out of the toilet, up the vent, onto the roof and down the side of a travel trailer, ruining most of the belongings in and around the trailer.
At 4:08 p.m. Tyro B. Leopard, 34, from Fairview, Oregon was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m. on Ocean Beach Boulevard, a homeless man was reported to be walking on private property, shouting. The man allegedly threw a dead rat on top of the homeowner’s car.
On Aug. 9 at 2:55 p.m., Gian C. Moreno, 43, from Santa Cruz, Calif., was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for obstruction and disorderly conduct.
On Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m., Steven L. Wonser, 68, from Ocean Park, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for assault fourth-degree and harassment after an incident on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach.
