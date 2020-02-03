On Jan. 27 on Spruce Street, a building was damaged and tire marks were seen on a damaged column.
At 12:21 p.m. at Hilltop School, a 14-year-old male from Ilwaco was found to be in possession of marijuana. A charge of possession of a controlled substance marijuana was sent to the Juvenile Department.
On Jan. 28 at Ilwaco Middle School, a 13-year-old male from Ilwaco was found with drug paraphernalia including a pipe and additional items. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of vape products was sent to the Juvenile Department.
A disturbance was reported at Hilltop Middle School at 9:40 am., for an allegedly disorderly female.
On Jan. 29 at 1:48 p.m., a 12-year-old male Hilltop Middle School student from Seaview was found in possession of a marijuana pipe and lighters. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was sent to the Juvenile Department.
At 7:46 p.m., in Ilwaco, Robert S. Justus, 61, from Long Beach was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Jan. 30 at 11:50 a.m., theft of medication was alleged in Long Beach.
At 7:41 p.m. on 6th Street in Long Beach, Matthew C. Simmons, 18, from Long Beach was arrested for marijuana/driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges are pending lab results.
On Jan. 31 at 3:06 p.m. in Long Beach, Matthew G. Sparks, 32, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended license third-degree and two misdemeanor warrants.
