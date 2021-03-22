On March 15 at 10 a.m., another victim of malicious mischief on Washington Avenue in Long Beach was reported. A vehicle had been hit by a BB/pellet gun, causing damaged.
On March 17 at 7:36 p.m. on Oregon Avenue in Long Beach, a vehicle driven by Andy L. Petit, 46, from Long Beach, was stopped for expired registration, defective mud flaps and dragging an unknown item from the rear bumper. He was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree, no insurance and expired registration.
On March 18 at 12:35 p.m., malicious mischief was reported after someone put soap in the water pond and fountain by a downtown business and there were bubbles everywhere.
At 4:31 p.m., in the high school parking lot, a hit-and-run accident was reported, with the victim’s vehicle sustaining significant damage to the driver’s side and the vehicle was moved about two feet. A 17-year-old student from Seaview was identified, contacted and returned to the scene. He said he had been “pressured” to do a burnout, lost control of the vehicle, hit the pickup and then panicked and took off. He was cited for hit-and-run and reckless driving.
On March 19 at 8:24 p.m. on Ortelius Drive in Ilwaco, several homes were damaged by a tornado.
On March 20 at 9:15 a.m., in downtown Long Beach, a vehicle was stopped for traffic infraction. Jason D. Most, 45, from Long Beach was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On March 21 at 11:02 a.m. at 7th and Pacific in Long Beach, a possible domestic violence incident in progress in a vehicle was reported. Frank V. Nelson, 34, from Portland, Ore., was stopped and cited for driving while license suspended and for having a pistol loaded in a vehicle without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.