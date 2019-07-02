On June 24 at 11:15 a.m., a girl’s mountain bike was reported stolen from in front of the police department building.
At 10:46 a.m. at 10th North and Boulevard, a complaint of homeless people camping and leaving trash all around was received. The responding officer contacted the complainant who said they watched the people at the location and waited for them to leave to call in the report. Long Beach Police Department officers requested that they be called when the people are there so they could talk to them.
On June 25 at 3:25 p.m. on Washington Avenue, malicious mischief was reported after a TV antenna had been damaged.
At 6:10 p.m., Gregory W. Knapp, 52, from Long Beach was reported to be stealing cans from recycling bins. Contact was made with Knapp, who was booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
On June 27, at 9 a.m. on Loop 100, Willows Road in Ilwaco, a call was received about a man needing help. Responding officers along with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers bushwhacked through the vegetation and found a man up a tree after a black bear had charged him. The man got out of the tree and walked out of the woods back to Ilwaco along with the officers. The bear had a cub and was aggressively protecting it. Bears are very active right now and officers warn the public to be very cautious when out in the woods.
At 5:09 p.m., LBPD was dispatched to a report of a man swinging a stick with nails in it.
On June 28 at 8 a.m., Richard D. Barrett, 60, from Ocean Park was cited for disorderly conduct.
