On Nov. 16 at 8 a.m., a door was found badly damaged after an attempted break-in at a Long Beach business.
At 8:08 p.m., Tyler J. Shaw, 28, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on outstanding warrants for felony bail jumping for $5,000 with additional warrants on file totally $25,000.
On Nov. 21 at 3:29 p.m., Michael T. Larson, 53, from Long Beach, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault following an incident on 7th Street in Long Beach.
At 8:14 p.m. on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, three boys were creating a disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.